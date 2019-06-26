Star gazing: From 7 to 10 p.m., June 27, the Riviera Ballroom, 851 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Astrophysics event. Visit www.GLASEducation.org for pricing and details.

Independence Day: From 4 to 11 p.m., June 29, Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. Fireworks, live music, food, raffles, dance. Band performs at 6 p.m. Free admission.

Church gathering: Calvary Community Church, patriotic celebration, 7:30 p.m. June 29, and 4 p.m., June 30, music, choir, color guard. Free admission. 262-245-6294.

Genealogy society: 6:30 p.m., July 2, 826 E. Geneva St., Delavan, Walworth County Genealogical Society, “An Evening with FDR,” featuring impressionist. $15 individual, $18 family, $7.50 student. www.walworthcgs.com.

Holiday parade: Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m., July 4, downtown Lake Geneva, from Eastview school to American Legion hall, sponsored by Frank Kresen American Legion Auxiliary Unit #24. Ice cream to follow.

Author festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Beachside Authorfest, Lake Geneva Library park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Info also at Breadloaf Book Shop, 727 Geneva St.

Women’s luncheon: Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 17, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 state Highway 50. Lunch and program, auctions, music. $20 for lunch. Reservations due July 3. 262-245-6659, 262-607-6274 or 630-209-0393.

Golf tournament: Golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., July 22, Geneva National Resort & Club, proceeds go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Register at gnf.ejoinme.org/2019.

Prairie walk: Walworth County Prairie Walk, 9 a.m. July 23, Keller property, W775 Spring Prairie Road, with speakers and programs on conservation. $15 includes lunch. Call 262-723-3216 ext. 2 or email tom.oasen@wi.usda.gov.