Democratic meeting: Democratic Party of Walworth County, monthly membership meeting, 6 p.m., April 11, 15 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn, with candidates for state party chairman. 262-475-4540.

Military academy history: Dinner and program 5 p.m., April 11, Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard, Illinois, presented by the Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie. Cost is $40. Reservations by April 3. Send check to the historical society at P.O. Box 336, Walworth, WI 53184-0336. Call (262) 275-2426.

Spring floral: Program by Stacy and Kevin Hermann from the Delavan Treasure Hut, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 11, Aram Public Library, 404 E Walworth Ave., Delavan. Free, door prizes, refreshments. Friends of Aram Public Library, 262-728-3111.

Democratic fundraiser: A karaoke auction will be held Friday April 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the party office, 15 E. Walworth St. Elkhorn. Admission is $20.

Bunny Trail 5K: Boy Scout Troop 239 Bunny Trail 5K and Easter egg hunt April 13, Moelter Farm, 6495 State Road 50 in Lake Geneva. Race begins at 8 a.m. and Easter egg hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit http://bunnytrail5k.com.

Earth Day: River trail cleanup, workshops, farmers market and craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 13, Gateway Technical College campus in Elkhorn, 400 County Road H. Details at gtc.edu/earthday

Egg hunt: Easter egg hunt, 4 p.m., April 13, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, free concert followed by egg hunt. Bring your own bag.

Stage show: The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will present “Steel Magnolias,” 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., April 17 at The Geneva Theater, 244 Main St. in Lake Geneva.

Learn the “red flags” of human trafficking: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Walworth Publie Library, 525 Kenosha St., a free, public seminar presented by Sister Dusty Farnan of the Dominican Sisters.

Church sing-along: 10 a.m., April 28, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, “Sing a Song of Earth Day,” gathering to honor the planet with song. Free and open. Sing-along booklets will be provided.

Storm spotters: Severe weather safety and spotter training 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.; free and open to the public and sponsored by Walworth County Emergency Management.

Spring luncheon: Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection spring style show & luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8 at The Ridge resort, town of Geneva, reservations due April 24, $20 each. 262-245-6659 or 262-744-1755.

Poverty awareness: Poverty simulation event, 9 a.m. to noon, April 27, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Register at 262-741-4951.

Charity run/walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, Big Foot Beach State Park, “Kisses From Keegan and Friends” 7th annual 5k/10k run/walk. Registration information on kissesfromkeegan.org.