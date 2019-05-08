Narcan training: Learn to use heroin overdose antidote, 6 p.m., May 9, Matheson Memorial Library, Elkhorn, free dose of Narcan. Walworth County Drug & Alcohol Coalition. Email walcodac@gmail.com.

Plant sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 10, at Genoa City Travel Center, 229 South Road, Genoa City. Proceeds will help Genoa City Village Garden Club beautify the village and Veteran’s Park.

Bird event: Bird walks and lunch with birding expert, starting at 8 a.m., every hour, lunch and presentation at 11 a.m., May 11, LaGrange United Methodist Church, N8548 County Road H, presented by Geneva Lake Conservancy and Lakeland Audubon Society. $20 for lunch, $5 for a bird hike. Register at genevalakeconservancy.org or call 262-275-5700.

School festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 11, Lakeland School Schoolfest, W3905 County Road NN, Elkhorn, to support the school. Free admission.

Beach dedication: Grand opening/dedication held by Pell Lake Lake Association starts at 11 a.m. May 11 for beach signs and a boulder honoring the work of the Pell Lake Mud Hens. Ceremony starts at Lakeside Beach, corner of North Lake Shore and Orchid drives, Bloomfield, then moves to Roller Rink Beach. Call (262) 475-4540 for more information.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva.

Trivia contest: Teams of six competing for prizes, 6 p.m. May 15, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, to benefit Lakeland Health Care Center. Tickets $20 each, includes pizza. Call 262-741-4223.

Poverty awareness: Simulation event, 9 a.m. to noon, May 15, Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Email amanda.kostman@wisc.edu or call 262-741-4951.

Sheriff’s awards: Walworth County Sheriff’s Department annual awards, 3 p.m., May 16, county courthouse, 1700 County Road NN, Elkhorn, jury assembly room.

Founders day: Friends of White River County Park, free community picnic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva, plus hikes, a historical display and an educational presentation with owls. 262-275-5700 ext. 103.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. May 20, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St./Highway 120, East Troy.

Black Point history: 6:30 p.m., May 21, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., as Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator for Black Point Estate and Gardens, discusses fact and fiction. Call 262-275-5107.

Keeping it blue: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 31, seminar and lunch sponsored by the Geneva Lake Conservancy about reducing phosphorus in Geneva Lake, Walworth County offices Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.