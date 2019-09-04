Travel club: 10 a.m., Sept. 6, Senior Travel Club, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 9, East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St., East Troy.

Blood drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 9 and 10, UW-Whitwater Esker Hall, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater. All blood types needed, especially type O negative.

Library event: 6 p.m., Sept. 9, Walworth Memorial Library, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth, presentation on internet safety and human trafficking.

Women’s luncheon: Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection, fall style show, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 11, the Ridge Hotel, W4240 state Highway 50. Lunch and program. $20 for lunch. Reservations needed. 262-245-6659 or 262-607-6274.

Paint & Sip: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sip wine or alternate beverage while painting. Supplies provided. Suggested donation $10 to participate. Call 262-275-5107 to sign up.

‘Lombardi’ show: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild stage show, “Lombardi,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Suggested donation $10 each.

Environmental impact: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Public discussion, environmental effects of Foxconn. Guest speaker, Q&A.

Skin health: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 18, free skin care services, Mercyhealth Dermatology, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 State Highway 67.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 27, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.