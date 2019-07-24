Purple martin house tour: The Lake Geneva Avian Committee will conduct a purple martin house walking tour 10 a.m., July 24 beginning at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

Blood drive: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 26, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.

Lake festival: LakeFest 2019, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 27, Pell Lake Lakeside Beach, village of Bloomfield. Food, carnival, fishing, music, raffles. Pell Lake Lake Association.

Comprehensive plan meeting: Comprehensive plan neighborhood workshop meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 30 at Badger High School cafeteria, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

Comprehensive plan meeting: Comprehensive plan neighborhood workshop meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 31 at Badger High School cafeteria, 220 E. South St.

Book & Bake Sale: Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. All items a customer can stuff in a bag for $5. Event held by the Friends of the Matheson Memorial Library.

Cream puff & bake sale: Aug. 3 starting at 9 a.m. at the Walworth Village Square by Walworth Immanuel UCC church, in conjunction with the Rotary Club Corn & Brat Fest.

Ballroom dance: From 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. $6 per person at the door. Couples and singles, casual or formal dress. Ice supplied, bring non-alcoholic refreshments. Call (262) 741-5114 for more information.

Bench dedication: 11 a.m. Aug. 4, bench going to Village Garden Club in memory of Barbara Schuren at Veterans Park, Genoa City.

Celebratory organ concert: Organ concert 6 p.m., Aug. 4, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Cost is $15 for the concert and $35 for the concert and dinner at Tuscan Tavern & Grill. 262-248-3522.

Learn knitting: Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Debbie Mentzer of the Cashmere Cape, Williams Bay, will teach the basics. Space limited to 12 and preregistration required. For information call (262) 275-5107, or go to fontana.lib.wi.us.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 9, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Book sale: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Friends of Aram Public Library seeks volunteers to help with set-up. Call (262) 728-3111 for more information.

Art in the Park: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 10 at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva.

Art in the Park: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 11 at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva.

Use your garden: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, learn to cook from your garden, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. (262) 275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Class reunion: Badger High School class of 1974 class reunion from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 18 at Bella Vista Suites, 335 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

Star Party: Aug. 20 starting 7 p.m., learn about space travel at the Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva from the folks at Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM. Online prices are $10 per ticket or $12 at the door. Special family prices available. For more information contact Adam McCulloch at adam@glaseducation.org.