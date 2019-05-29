Clean water: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 31, seminar and lunch sponsored by the Geneva Lake Conservancy about reducing phosphorus in Geneva Lake, Walworth County offices Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Bulldog graduation: 7 p.m. May 31, Williams Bay High School, in the gym.

Kids fishing: Lake Geneva Fishing Club kids fishing day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 2, Big Foot Beach State Park. Free for kids 15 and under. Prizes, lunch and bait available for kids.

Bee program: 6:30 p.m. June 4 at Fontana Public Library, the Walworth County Beekeepers Club, free adult program, “All About Honeybees.” Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.

Blood drive: From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 5, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.

Travel meeting: 10 a.m., June 7, the Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets to discuss trips and hear presentations at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Dave Desimone, of Black Point Estate, will present a program. Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.

Date night: 6 p.m., June 7, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Discussion on Biblical roles in marriage, followed by date time. Call 262-279-3052 for more information.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m. June 7, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. June 10, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva, Delavan.

Tractor safety: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 17 to 21, Burlington High School, UW-Extension course for children ages 12 to 16. Classroom instruction, hands-on driving exercises. Cost $50 per student. Online registration at counties.extension.wisc.edu/kenosha/agriculture/tractor-safety/.

Blood drive: From 2 to 7 p.m. June 17 at American Legion Post 95, 111 S. 2nd St., Delavan.