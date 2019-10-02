Craft event: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., fall crafts, free adult program. 262-275-5107.
Senior travel: 10 a.m. Oct. 4, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Guest speaker. 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.
Celebrate harvest: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, the family friendly Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy’s Harvest Fest, starts at Kishwauketoe Pavillion, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elhkorn.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva.
Self-help decluttering: 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., how to create order out of chaos. 262-275-5107.
Blood Drive: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brookwood Middle School. 1020 Hunters Ridge Dr, Genoa City.
Quilt program: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, “What’s New in Quilting,” Friends of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. 262-728-3111.
Immigration discussion: 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10, Walworth Library Community Room, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth. Carthage College professor discusses immigration. Open to public. 262-275-5817.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Homecoming parade: Badger High School parade, 4:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Central Denison to Flat Iron Park. Floats needed. 262-348-2000 ext. 2813 or email reyna.nicia@badger.k12.wi.us.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 16 and Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.
Medicare workshops: First session, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; second session 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Free admission to Aging & Disability Resource Center for Walworth County’s sessions to cover Medicare info.
VISIT Lake Geneva Awards: VISIT Lake Geneva Annual Dinner and Impact Awards ceremony Oct. 17 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Maple Lawn Ballroom, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in Lake Geneva. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and awards at 6:30 p.m. Featured speaker will be VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett. For more information, call 262-248-1349 or visit www.visitlakegeneva.com/annualdinner.
Celebrate Your Library: from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, will host an open house with short tours of the renovated building as part of the village’s centennial celebration weekend.
Local History & Historic Preservation Conference: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in Lake Geneva. The deadline to register is Oct. 11. For more information, visit www.whlocalhistory.com.