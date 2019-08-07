Learn knitting: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Space limited, registration required. 262-275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 9, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Book sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Friends of Aram Public Library seeks volunteers. 262-728-3111.

Used book sale: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Aug. 10, American Legion Hall, 126 Freeman St., Genoa City. Bake sale, too. 262-279-6188.

Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 11, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.

Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Library Park in Lake Geneva. Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library annual event.

Car show: 12 p,m. to 4 p.m., Aug, 11, Linn Church, W3335 Willow Rd, Lake Geneva. Free admission. Ice cream social and Linn Fire Department pig roast happening next door.

Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Aug. 13, Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 14, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.

Garden cooking: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 14, learn to cook from your garden, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. 262-275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Pig roast: Geneva Lake Manor benefit, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 15, Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 262-248-3145.

Fun run: 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 17, Lions Field, Williams Bay. $20 for adults, $15 for 16 and younger. Benefit for Jon Turner and his family. (262) 374-3521.

Pride Fair: LGBT of Walworth County, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 17, Courthouse Square, Elkhorn, vendors, merchandise, music, food, raffles. Free gifts to the first 100 attendees. www.lgbtwalco.org.

Class reunion: Badger High School, class of 1974 reunion, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Bella Vista Suites, 335 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 19, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St., Delavan.

Star gazing: Aug. 20, 7 p.m., learn about space travel, Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva. $10 per ticket or $12 at the door. Adam McCulloch at adam@glaseducation.org.

Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.