Human trafficking awareness: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Walworth Public Library, 525 Kenosha St., a free, public seminar presented by Sister Dusty Farnan of the Dominican Sisters.

Poverty awareness: Poverty simulation event, 9 a.m. to noon, April 27, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Register at 262-741-4951.

Church sing-along: 10 a.m., April 28, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St., Elkhorn, “Sing a Song of Earth Day,” gathering to honor the planet with song. Free and open. Sing-along booklets will be provided.

Storm spotters: Severe weather safety and spotter training 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St.; free and open to the public and sponsored by Walworth County Emergency Management.

Library meeting: Friends of Lake Geneva Public Library annual meeting 6 p.m., April 30 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Featured speaker will be author Sam Weller.

Spring luncheon: Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection spring style show & luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8 at The Ridge resort, town of Geneva, reservations due April 24, $20 each. 262-245-6659 or 262-744-1755.

Charity run/walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, Big Foot Beach State Park, “Kisses From Keegan and Friends” 7th annual 5k/10k run/walk. Registration information on kissesfromkeegan.org.