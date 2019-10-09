Stage show: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. "Music & Mayhem," includes retelling of "Frankenstein," "Dracula" and "Phantom of the Opera." Suggested $10 donation.
Quilt program: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, “What’s New in Quilting,” Friends of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. 262-728-3111.
Immigration discussion: 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10, Walworth Library Community Room, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth. Carthage College professor discusses immigration. Open to public. 262-275-5817.
Dementia awareness: Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Inc. meeting, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 10, W4051 County Road NN, Elkhorn. Discussion about events and programs. 262-320-7325.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 11, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Homecoming parade: Badger High School parade, 4:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Central Denison to Flat Iron Park. Floats needed. 262-348-2000 ext. 2813 or email reyna.nicia@badger.k12.wi.us.
Stage show: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Oct. 11, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. "Music & Mayhem," includes retelling of "Frankenstein," "Dracula" and "Phantom of the Opera." Suggested $10 donation.
Library closed: Lake Geneva Public Library has staff in-service Oct. 12. Library reopens at 9 a.m. Oct. 13. Visit wwwlakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Railroad history: Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, 10 a.m., Oct. 12, Chicago-Northwestern Railroad historian presentation about the railroad's history locally. Williams Bay Historical Society annual meeting to follow.
Coffee and Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, East Troy Area Community Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., East Troy. Discussion of issues affecting women ages 50 and older. Cost $5. Space is limited. To register call 262-374-3327 or email iget.com@gmail.com.
Medicare workshops: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Free admission.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 16 and Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.
Business awards: VISIT Lake Geneva annual dinner and awards, Oct. 17, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Maple Lawn Ballroom, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. 6:30 p.m. 262-248-1349 or www.visitlakegeneva.com.
Special Olympics: Annual dinner, Oct. 17, seating at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., or 7 p.m., Simple Cafe, 5252 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $10 each. Carryout available, raffle and "Cookies For A Cause" pumpkin cookies all month, $2.50 each. 262-248-3034.
Homecoming parade: Williams Bay High School homecoming parade, 4 p.m., Oct. 18, Williams Bay. Route to be determined. Participants contact 262-245-6224.
Library event: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 20, Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, open house with tours of renovated building.
Aububon meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Beth Goeppinger presents educational program at Lakeland Audubon Society chapter meeting. Free event, open to public. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for details.
History conference: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 25, 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 26, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. www.whlocalhistory.com.
Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Legends Room in Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva. Cocktails, live music, magic, auctions. Tickets $75 per person. Proceeds go to Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank. Call 262-581-3389 or visit www.walworthcountygoodpantry.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Hotel opening: Halloween grand opening event, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, I-43 and state Highway 67, Elkhorn. Food, entertainment, trick or treat. 262-723-1888.
Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., UW-Whitewater, 420 N. Prairie St., Whitewater.
Blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon.
Chamber mixer: Multiple chambers of commerce network scramble, 8 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, Burlington Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Breakfast, breakout sessions, promote your business.
Hunter Sight-in Day: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Southern Lakes Church, N6686 Highway 12, Elhkorn. Hunters can prepare for deer season at free event. Participants can bring their own ammunition and firearms. Call (262) 742-2366 or visit www.slefc.org for more information.