Women’s luncheon: Lake Geneva Christian Women’s Connection, fall style show, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 11, the Ridge Hotel, W4240 state Highway 50. Lunch and program. $20 for lunch. Reservations needed. 262-245-6659 or 262-607-6274.

Paint & Sip: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sip wine or alternate beverage while painting. Supplies provided. Suggested donation $10 to participate. Call 262-275-5107 to sign up.

‘Lombardi’ show: Geneva Theatre Actors Guild stage show, “Lombardi,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Suggested donation $10 each.

Environmental impact: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Public discussion, environmental effects of Foxconn. Guest speaker, Q&A.

Skin health: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 18, free skin care services, Mercyhealth Dermatology, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 State Highway 67.

Speakeasy: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Privato, 2W Geneva St., Williams Bay, food and music in a 1930s setting, a village centennial event sponsored by the Williams Bay Business Association.

Meet the artist: 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Up to 20 area artists displaying and selling their work. Walworth County Arts Council hosting. Cost $10. RSVP by Sept. 16. Email mkmerwin@sbcglobal.net for info.

Bird meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Lakeland Audubon chapter meeting includes American bald eagle presentation. Visit lakelandaudubon.com for details.

History of Hillmoor: “The History of Hillmoor Golf Club” will be presented 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24 at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva. The presentation is a part of the museum’s Tuesdays @ 2 series. Presenter will be Charlene Klein.

Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 27, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.