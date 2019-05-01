First Communion class: 5:30 p.m. May 2, Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, village of Bloomfield. For third-graders and older. Children must be accompanied by adult.

Spring play: Badger High School Theater Department, spring play, 7 p.m., May 2 to 4, Badger High School. Seating limited. Call 262-348-2000.

School performance: “Annie Jr.,” by St. Francis de Sales students, 6:30 p.m. May 3 and 4, and 1:30 p.m. May 4, at Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 adults, $8 children.

Plant swap: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lyons Rail Park, in Lyons. Bring pest-free perennials, seeds or cuttings, or purchase plants. Proceeds help Lyons For a Better Neighborhood. See lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for details.

Bloomfield clean-up: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 4, Bloomfield Annual Community Litter Clean-up, report to Lakeside Beach, food and beverage provided by Modern Woodmen of America.

Fishing tournament: Bloomfield Sportsman’s Club, 2nd seasonal tournament, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 4, Spoondoggers tavern, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive. Cash prizes for largest bass and pike.

Bird event: World Migratory Bird Day, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., May 7, St. Francis de Sales School, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Games, art projects, interactive displays. Free admission.

Soil testing: Samples can be dropped off no later than 5 p.m. May 7 at the Genoa City Public Library, 126 Freeman St. $1 donation asked per sample. Include self-addressed, stamped envelope to receive results.

Spring luncheon: Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection spring style show & luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 8, Ridge resort, town of Geneva, reservations due April 24, $20 each. 262-245-6659 or 262-744-1755.

Plant sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 at Genoa City Travel Center, 229 South Road, Genoa City. Proceeds will help Genoa City Village Garden Club beautify the village and Veteran’s Park.

School festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 11, Lakeland School Schoolfest, W3905 County Road NN, Elkhorn, craft fair, plant sale, rummage sale, food booth, to support the school. Free admission.

Trivia contest: Teams of six competing for prizes, 6 p.m. May 15, Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, to benefit Lakeland Health Care Center. Tickets $20 each, includes pizza. Call 262-741-4223.

Black Point history: 6:30 p.m. May 21 at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., as Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator for Black Point Estate and Gardens, discusses fact and fiction. Call 262-275-5107.