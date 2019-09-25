Blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 27, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater.
Spaghetti dinner: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29, a fundraiser to benefit the Williams Bay Rescue Squad at Conference Point Camp, 300 Conference Point Rd, Williams Bay.
Get crafty: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., create a fall craft at this free adult program. For more information call (262) 275-5107.
Senior travel: 10 a.m. Oct. 4, Senior Travel Club of Walworth County, Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Guest speaker. 262-292-9006 or 262-245-6792.
Celebrate harvest: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, the family friendly Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy’s Harvest Fest starting at the Kishwauketoe Pavillion, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Alternative High School, 400 County Road H, Elhkorn.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Mercyhealth, N2950 Highway 67, town of Geneva.
Declutter your life: 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., hear Jennifer Raschig explain how to create order out of chaos. For more information call (262) 275-5107.
Quilt program: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, “What’s New in Quilting,” Friends of Aram Public Library meeting, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. 262-728-3111.
Immigration talk: 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10, Walworth Library Community Room, 525 Kenosha St., Walworth. Stephanie Mitchell, history professor at Carthage College, discusses Latin American immigration to the U.S. Open to public, reserve by calling (262) 275-5817. American Association of University Women-sponsored event.
Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Homecoming parade: Badger High School parade, 4:45 p.m., Oct. 11, Central Denison to Flat Iron Park. Floats needed. 262-348-2000 ext. 2813 or email reyna.nicia@badger.k12.wi.us.
Community meal: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 16 and Nov. 20, Chapel on the Hill Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Lake Geneva. 262-245-9122.
Sing together: 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, residents can gather at the library and lift their voices in song as part of World Singing Day. Lyric sheets will be available.