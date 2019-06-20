Tractor safety: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 17 to 21, Burlington High School, UW-Extension course for children ages 12 to 16. Cost $50 per student. Online registration at counties.extension.wisc.edu/kenosha/agriculture/tractor-safety/.

Heritage day: Whitewater Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 23, tour of historic homes, Bassett House, 708 W. Main St., and food truck rally, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Young Memorial Library parking lot.

Asperger’s group: From 6 to 7:30 p.m., June 24, South Eastern Wisconsin Asperger’s support group meeting at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Open to ages 18 and older. Call (262) 960-1343 for more information.

Independence Day: From 4 to 11 p.m. June 29 at Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Delavan. Fireworks, live music, food, beverages, raffles, dance. BCT performs at 6 p.m. Free admission.

Genealogy society: 6:30 p.m., July 2, at 826 E. Geneva St., Delavan, Walworth County Genealogical Society, “An Evening with FDR,” featuring historical impressionist Ed O’Brien. $15 individual, $18 family, $7.50 student. www.walworthcgs.com.

Author festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13, Beachside Authorfest, Lake Geneva Library park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Info also at Breadloaf Book Shop, 727 Geneva St.

Golf tournament: Golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., July 22, Geneva National Resort & Club, proceeds go to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Register at gnf.ejoinme.org/2019.

Star Party: From 7 to 10 p.m. June 27, at the Riviera Ballroom, 851 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Astrophysics and an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Fun for the whole family, including planetarium. Visit www.GLASEducation.org for pricing and more information.

Star party: Aug. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Riviera Ballroom, 851 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. learn about the future of a manned space flight to Mars, Astrophysics for the whole family including a planetarium. Learn more and register at www.glaseducation.org/star-parties.