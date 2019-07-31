Book sale: Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Stuff a bag for $5. Friends of Matheson Memorial Library.

Bake sale: Aug. 3, starting at 9 a.m., Walworth Village Square by Walworth Immanuel UCC church, in conjunction with the Rotary Club Corn & Brat Fest.

Ballroom dance: 7 to 10 p.m., Aug. 3, Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. $6 per person. Couples and singles, casual or formal dress. 262-741-5114.

Bench dedication: 11 a.m., Aug. 4, Veterans Park, Genoa City, bench going to Village Garden Club in memory of Barbara Schuren.

Organ concert: 6 p.m., Aug. 4, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva. $15 for the concert, $35 with dinner at Tuscan Tavern & Grill. 262-248-3522.

Learn knitting: Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Space limited, registration required. 262-275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Blood drive: Noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 9, The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Book sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Friends of Aram Public Library seeks volunteers. 262-728-3111.

Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 11, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.

Three K obstacle fun run: Aug. 17 8 a.m. to noon, Lions Field, Williams Bay. $20 for adults, $15 for 16 and younger. All funds to help Jon Turner and his family as he battles cancer. For more information call (262) 374-3521.

Garden cooking: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 14, learn to cook from your garden, Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. 262-275-5107 or fontana.lib.wi.us.

Class reunion: Badger High School, class of 1974 reunion, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Bella Vista Suites, 335 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Star gazing: Aug. 20, 7 p.m., learn about space travel, Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva. $10 per ticket or $12 at the door. Adam McCulloch at adam@glaseducation.org.