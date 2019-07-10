WHITEWATER — Numerous local students graduated recently from UW-Whitewater.

Of them, three graduated Summa Cum Laude, meaning they graduated with the highest honor.

Kaitlyn Hansen, of Lake Geneva, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in human resource management.

Megan Prien, of Elkhorn, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.

Lisa Van Dyke, of Elkhorn, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

Following are other local graduates who received bachelor, master and associate degrees, grouped by community.

Lake Geneva: Valerie Behan, Cum Laude, bachelor in elementary education; Jared Blada, bachelor in physics; Jillian Cline, master in accounting; Alexander Crisman, bachelor in marketing; Kathleen Cummings, master in counseling; Ryan Fetting, bachelor in accounting; Jason Fong, bachelor in sociology; Erik Jensen, bachelor in computer science; Nichole Kirk, bachelor in psychology; Gina Kutsch, bachelor in elementary education; Alex Melton, master in special education; Sarah Opie, master in special education; Kate Russell, bachelor in integrated science-business; and Adam Wohlers-Newell, bachelor in general management.

Pell Lake: Alyssa Osborne, associate of arts.

Williams Bay: Travis Ross, bachelor in finance.

Genoa City: Chrisitian Cooper, bachelor in computer science; Taylor Houghton, Magna Cum Laude with bachelor in environmental science; Chelsea Niewiedzial, master in counseling; Zachary Patryn, bachelor in criminology; Quincy Pfenninger, bachelor in occupational safety; and Shannon Vavrusa, Magna Cum Laude with bachelor in social work.

Walworth: Natalie Boldger, bachelor in physical education; Mariana Hernandez, Cum Laude with bachelor in finance; Evan Hoey, bachelor in communication; Benjamin Lueck, bachelor in history; Lucille Peklo, bachelor in music; and Bailey Racky, master in professional studies.

Fontana: Zachary Clark, bachelor in computer science; and Emily Fiedeler, bachelor in communication.

Elkhorn: Alex Baumann, bachelor in human resource management; David Buchheit, bachelor in computer science; Leah Demeter, master in special education; Jennifer French, bachelor in physical education; Joenes-Anthony Gellada, bachelor in marketing; Addy Gonzales, bachelor in communication; Paul Hauser, Cum Laude with bachelor in accounting; Gage O’Laughlin, bachelor in computer science; Ethan Pawinski, Cum Laude with bachelor in media arts and game development; Ricky Perez, bachelor in English; Taylor Ramos, Cum Laude with bachelor in criminology; Nicholas Recknagel, Cum Laude with bachelor in supply chain and operations management; and Drew Roberts, associate of arts.