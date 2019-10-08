Lake Geneva's new congressman has announced plans for a visit here next week to discuss tourism and other issues in the region.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at 1 p.m. Monday at VISIT Lake Geneva, 527 Center St.
According to the congressman's office, the roundtable is planned as a 90-minute discussion about tourism, transportation and economic development. The event is not open to the public.
Steil, a newcomer to Congress, was elected last year to succeed Paul Ryan in Wisconsin's 1st congressional district, which extends from Janesville to Kenosha and includes all of Lake Geneva.
On his visit Monday, he will be accompanied by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat from New Mexico. In announcing the visit, Steil's office said the event is intended to show bipartisanship in addressing issues important in both Wisconsin and New Mexico.
"With all the partisanship and dysfunction in Washington," the statement read, "this counters that narrative and shows Republicans and Democrats can work together."