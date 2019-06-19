FONTANA — A move to protect environmentally sensitive land from development has been rejected by Fontana elected leaders.

Members of the village board voted unanimously June 10 to deny a request for granting conservation easements to the Geneva Lake Conservancy.

The private nonprofit group had sought easements on the Fontana Fen near St. Benedict Catholic Church, and on prairie and oak savanna at the north entrance to the village along state Highway 67.

Combined, the village-owned sites cover about 20 acres of undeveloped natural beauty.

Village President Pat Kenny said the village has maintained — and will continue to maintain — those environmentally significant properties.

“We think we do an excellent job of taking care of the properties,” Kenny said.

The Fontana-based conservancy wanted easements to provide extra security that the sites would be safeguarded against development into the future.

Leaders of the group expressed disappointment at the rejection from the village board.

Said conservancy chairman Kevin Brunner in a statement: “We hope that the Fontana Village Board will reconsider using conservation easements in the future and protect these properties for future generations.”

Village board members met behind closed doors to discuss the matter June 10 before their vote.

Kenny said new information led the board to decide against an easement for the prairie that is in the triangle formed by Highway 67, Dade Road and Wild Duck Road.

Kenny said the board considered a report prepared several years ago by the village public works department that showed the triangle property might be needed for storm-water retention.

“If we built anything on Duck Pond, the drainage would have to come down to the triangle,” Kenny said.

The Duck Pond is about 80 acres on high ground to the west of the prairie. Part of the land is occupied by the Duck Pond Recreation Area, but part of the property has also been considered as a possible site for construction of a new village emergency services building.

Kenny said the village wants to keep its options open on construction in that area.

Of the conservancy’s eastment request, he said, “We thought, ‘Why don’t we hold off on this?’”

Karen Yancey, executive director of the conservancy, said past and current village boards have been diligent about protecting the environmentally sensitive areas. But future village boards might not be so diligent, she said.

The conservancy donated the fen to the village in 1986 because the conservancy at the time did not have staff to care for the property, Yancey said.

“We have never asked for the village to donate the fen back to us,” she added. “We just want to ensure that it is permanently protected.”

Village trustees said they believe the village has been a good steward of the three properties.

“The village of Fontana has done a wonderful job,” village Trustee Tom McGreevy said, referring the prairie in the triangle.

Added trustee Rich Pappas: “We’re still committed to keeping the fen a fen and the prairie a prairie.”

Yancey said a conservation easement is a way to ensure that those areas will be protected in perpetuity.

“The Geneva Lake Conservancy board and staff continue to think that these three natural areas – Fontana’s fen, prairie and oak savanna – have high conservation value and need to be protected for their scenic beauty, watershed protections and wildlife habitat,” Brunner said.