Construction crews are ahead of schedule on a four-story Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Lake Geneva, and the newest addition to the city’s lodging scene is expected to open this fall.

The 92-room hotel is being built on two parcels of land totaling about 2.5 acres near the corner of Sheridan Springs Road and North Edwards Boulevard near U.S. Highway 12.

Construction of the hotel began late last year. During the fall and winter, the exterior frame was constructed, the roof was completed and exterior windows were installed.

Tina Fierros, the hotel’s general manager, said the hotel’s electrical work has been completed, concrete for the indoor swimming pool as been poured and furniture has even been delivered.

“We’re coming along,” Fierros said. “We’re looking at an early-fall opening.”

Fierros said the fourth-floor bedrooms are nearly finished, and work on the rooms on the other three floors has begun.

“They start on the fourth floor and work their way down,” Fierros said. “It’s been cool to see the progress.”

Each bedroom will feature king- or queen-sized beds, 55-inch flat-screen television, couch, desk and work area. The walls will be double insulated to make the rooms more sound-proof.

“It’s insulated very well, so you can’t hear doors slamming,” Fierros said. “They took some extra measures to make it comfortable for guests.”

Fierros said the next major steps toward completion include paving the parking lot and installing the elevators.

Steve Jones, senior project manager for Konrad Construction of Johnsburg, Illinois, contractors for the project, said he is pleased with the work that has been done to the hotel, so far.

“We’re still doing very well,” Jones said. “We’ve had a couple little hiccups here and there, but we’re ahead of schedule. We’ve gotten a lot of things done since the spring.”

Crews have been working 10-hour days to get the hotel constructed.

In addition to the 92 rooms, the hotel will feature an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, meeting room, outdoor patio area, breakfast area and kitchen.

“The kitchen is ready to go,” Fierros said. “It’s not a huge kitchen, but we just do breakfast. We don’t do lunch or dinner.”

Michelle Adkins, director of sales, said the hotel also will be offering shuttle service to downtown Lake Geneva and local tourists attractions. Adkins said the hotel has received a lot of support from the community and other surrounding businesses.

“Everybody is really excited,” Adkins said.

The city council approved plans for the Fairfield Inn last September. The hotel, which will cost about $11.3 million to build, is projected to generate about $232,675 a year in property taxes and about $307,000 a year in hotel room taxes. The hotel is also expected to employ about 20 full-time workers and 15 part-time workers.

Fierros said she is looking forward to the hotel being opened in the fall, as it will be the first Fairfield Inn in the Lake Geneva area. She said she expects a lot of people will stay at the hotel while visiting some of Lake Geneva’s tourist attractions.

“I’m very excited to be working in this market,” Fierros said. “I heard it’s going to be exciting here and that this is wedding central.”