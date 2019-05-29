A project aimed at boosting affordable housing options in Lake Geneva could produce a new apartment complex that also would become headquarters of the Walworth County Housing Authority.

The housing authority has unveiled plans for an estimated 28-unit apartment complex to be built in partnership with a private developer along Wells Street south of downtown Lake Geneva.

The as-yet-unnamed complex would give the housing authority its first major presence in Lake Geneva and would signal the start of a concerted effort to increase affordable housing countywide.

The housing authority plans to move its headquarters from Elkhorn to offices within the new Wells Street complex.

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz, who serves on the housing authority board, said he welcomes the affordable housing development.

Noting that more than 40 percent of children in public schools locally come from low-income families, Hartz said: “That’s a large chunk of our population. And to provide them affordable housing seems the right and moral thing to do.”

The housing authority currently operates apartment complexes in Delavan and Elkhorn, and helps another 300 or so clients who qualify for rent assistance through the Section 8 federal housing program. But the agency has a long waiting list of people for whom no affordable housing options exist.

John Bigler, another member of the housing authority’s board, said if the Lake Geneva project is successful, it could allow his agency to pursue similar developments elsewhere.

“Our intention is to keep this model rolling,” he said.

By next year, the housing authority and its partner, Keystone Real Estate Services LLC, hopes to be under construction at a vacant three-acre site in the 600 block of Wells Street, across from Lake Geneva Chiropractic Wellness Center.

Keystone Real Estate, a private developer active in the Whitewater area, purchased the site last year.

The project will require approval from the Lake Geneva City Council.

As a member of the housing authority board, Hartz said he would abstain from any discussion or decision at the city.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she supports increasing affordable housing in Lake Geneva as a way of achieving greater diversity among socio-economic classes, as well as racial and ethnic groups.

Straube said she believes people in Lake Geneva would welcome the new residents on Wells Street.

“It’s always a good thing to have everybody a little more integrated,” she said. “Hopefully people don’t have the wrong idea about it, and think that’s a bad crowd.”

Plans for the development have not been presented yet at City Hall.

Housing authority board members said the complex would include 28 apartments, but a representative of Keystone Real Estate said the exact number of apartments has not been determined yet.

Keystone spokesman Matt Kuehl said his company is happy to be working with the county housing authority, and he said the Lake Geneva project is still “very much in the conceptual phase.”

“We are focusing on evaluating the site to determine how best to utilize the space we have to work with,” he said. “Our goal is to provide an attractive development that anyone, regardless of income, would be proud to live in.”

Bigler said the project should engender public support because it is located in an area along Wells Street that is populated by older hotels, some in poor condition. Of the new apartment complex, Bigler said, “It’s going to end up probably being the nicest building on the street.”

Hartz said he likes the location because it would give Wells Street’s newest residents convenient access to the city’s downtown, to public schools, and to grocery stores and other services along Edwards Boulevard.

“It’s a perfect location,” he said.

Low-income residents already live in Lake Geneva under the Section 8 scattered-site program, in which qualified residents receive vouchers for federal funding to pay rent to any landlord willing to accept such tenants. Some landlords in Lake Geneva have accepted Section 8 tenants, but the waiting list of applicants reflects a countywide shortage of housing.

Jean Carroll, another board member with the housing authority, said her organization sees the Lake Geneva project as an opportunity to expand the available inventory of housing suitable for low-income residents and families.

“It’s just hard to find,” Carroll said.

The housing authority is not a county government agency, although it receives county funding to pay for its current rented headquarters at 735 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn. The county funding has been between $12,000 and $13,000 a year.

The housing authority has asked the county for a $90,000 contribution for the new Lake Geneva project. Of that, $40,000 would be invested in the partnership with Keystone Real Estate to build the apartment complex, while the remaining $50,000 would go toward the housing authority’s new headquarters.

If the new headquarters is built, the county would stop allocating funds each year to the housing authority.

The County Board Finance Committee on May 23 endorsed the $50,000 allocation without taking action on the rest. The committee is scheduled to revisit the matter before the full county board reviews the proposal on June 11.

In a memo to the county, housing authority executive director Sarah Boss wrote that the new Lake Geneva headquarters would give her agency “a permanent space to ensure all of our programs can run efficiently and with the most success.”

Bigler said the agency’s staff and offices are relatively small. More important, he said, is that the organization is embarking on a strategy to improve affordable housing in the county.

The arrangement being discussed with Keystone, he said, is that the housing authority would use the $40,000 in county funding to invest in the apartment project, then gradually increase its ownership stake with addtional capital later. The partnership utilizes Keystone’s experience in developing and building apartments, while the housing authority would manage the property and use its client waiting list to fill the units.

Bigler said he and his colleagues at the housing authority have decided to develop more housing rather than rely on landlords accepting Section 8 vouches and rely on the federal government’s willingness to continue funding the program.

“To be effective in this market,” he said, “we feel like we’re probably better off if we can develop our own sites.”