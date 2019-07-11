ELKHORN — A battle over a proposed domestic violence shelter is moving ahead with no break in an emotional community debate about whether the facility would solve problems or create problems.

Members of the Elkhorn Plan Commission deadlocked on the issue tonight after shelter supporters and opponents engaged in a raucous exchange over the proposal.

The plan commission's 3-3 tie vote on whether to recommend a permit for the project sends the issue forward to the Elkhorn City Council without clear direction on how to resolve the dispute.

The city council is expected in August to consider the proposal from the New Beginnings group, which is seeking to open a shelter inside a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn. The property is being donated by a group that includes former clinic operator Aurora Health Care.

Supporters say the shelter would help to combat domestic violence throughout Walworth County by allowing New Beginning to offer emergency overnight housing for victims and their children.

"Our community is in need of a safe haven," New Beginnings director Heidi Lloyd told the plan commission.

The Elkhorn-based nonprofit group estimates that it serves more than 600 domestic violence victims a year.

Neighbors of the Church Street property oppose the shelter, largely because they fear that it would bring domestic violence perpetrators and other troubles into the area.

"I guarantee you — the bad guys come," neighbor Dan Alder said. "When they come, the drugs come, the alcohol comes."

One opponent turned and confronted shelter backers in a packed hearing room, prompting commission members to call for a stop to such outbursts.