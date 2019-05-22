DARIEN — Two people found dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide have been identified as a former boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police today said ex-boyfriend Casey J. DePriest, 29, killed Jenna M. Brovold, 29, and then took his own life.

Police said both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were found dead May 13 inside a home at 452 Buckingham Court in Darien.

The Delavan Police Department, which serves Darien, said DePriest and Brovold had lived together at the home “prior to their relationship recently ending.”

The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s office performed autopsies on both victims.

Gina Carver, investigator for the medical examiner’s officer, declined to comment on the autopsy findings.

Also injured in the incident was Brovold’s brother, Evan A. Brovold, 26, of Delavan. Police said Evan Brovold is recovering from what earlier had been described as a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A statement from the police department presents no possible motive for the murder-suicide.

“We have determined what has occurred,” the statement said. “What will take time is why it took place.”

Police were called to the home just after 6 p.m. May 13 by a 9-1-1 caller who reported a possible shooting. After finding a wounded man and transporting him to a hospital, police called for help from the FBI and several area police and SWAT teams from as far away as Milwaukee.

An earlier statement from Delavan police said “several hours of attempted negotiations and investigative leads” followed, although details were not disclosed about the negotiations.

When officers went inside the home, they found the two people dead inside.

Officers were on the scene until about 4 a.m. May 14.

Other police agencies on the scene included Lake Geneva police, Rock County sheriff, Kenosha County SWAT and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.