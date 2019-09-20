BLOOMFIELD — A food pantry victimized by thieves who stole hundreds of dollars worth of food is on the road to back, after donors stepped forward to help the operation recover.

St. Mary's Memorial Food Pantry has replenished its inventory to serve low-income residents in the area, thanks to donations exceeding $2,000 since word of the thievery got around.

"I can't believe the outpouring," pantry director Jeanne Cizon said.

The Lake Geneva Jaycees surprised Cizon with a $1,000 donation Sept. 19 after inviting her to the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, where the Jaycees had just conducted a fundraiser.

The golf tournament event, called "Golfing For Those In Need," raises money every year for other food pantries in the region. When organizers heard about the Bloomfield pantry's misfortune, they decided to help out.

"We have to — it's our duty," Jaycees past president Doug Bartz said. "This is why we do fundraisers."

Cizon said she also has received donations from Peck & Weis in Lake Geneva, Spoondoggers tavern, and many private citizens. One donor delivered 40 pounds of frozen chicken.

Spoondoggers owner Joshua Spooner said he and his patrons have raised about $300 in cash and another $500 in food donations. Spooner said he is proud to see his customers and others in the community respond in a time of need.

"There are a lot of good people in this town," he said.

The food pantry, located at N1238 Park Road, was burglarized Aug. 27 or 28 by unknown thieves who broke in after hours, striking at a when the volunteer operation was brimming with inventory.

The pantry is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those who are down on their luck are welcomed to take home whatever they need to care for themselves and their families.

The thieves emptied out entire coolers filled with beef, chicken and pork, as well as pizzas, slabs of ribs, and boxes of breakfast cereal, noodles and other food.

Pantry volunteers estimated the loss at $800 or more.

The incident, which is being investigated by Bloomfield police, left pantry volunteers in tears when clients showed up the next day, and there was not enough food to go around.

Leaders of the Lake Geneva Jaycees decided to make a special donation to St. Mary's Memorial Food Pantry after reading about the burglary in the Lake Geneva Regional News.

"This should have never happened," Jaycees President Nate Love told those gathered at the Elkhorn Country Club for the golf tournament.

The tournament drew about 140 golfers and raised enough money that the Jaycees could fulfill their usual commitment to Lake Geneva and Walworth County food pantries while also donating $1,000 to the Bloomfield pantry.

Club members cheered loudly Sept. 19 as Love called Cizon up and presented her with a $1,000 check.

"This is amazing," Cizon said. "We don't get $1,000 checks."

Afterward, she and pantry volunteer June Kosior talked with Jaycees leaders about future partnerships to provide additional support to the St. Mary's Memorial Food Pantry.

Cizon said all of the donations have succeeded in restoring the food pantry from the burglary.

With her shelves and coolers full again, Cizon said she looked forward to reopening and welcoming back her regular clients.

"It's going to be like Christmas," she said.