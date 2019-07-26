Lake Geneva city officials have issued their first citations against downtown merchants under the city's new crackdown on outdoor displays of merchandise.

City building inspector Fred Walling said four business owners received citations July 22 for violating the outdoor merchandise ordinance. Each citation carries a fine of $187 per day.

Walling said city staff would be stopping by the businesses daily to make sure they are not displaying merchandise outside their shops.

"It's the law," he said. "It will continue to be the law until the rules change."

Lake Geneva this year began enforcing a display ban that had been on the books for years — but that downtown store owners say had not been enforced in recent memory.

Merchants have objected that prohibiting displays outside their businesses would make it difficult to draw customers.

Aldermen reviewed the ordinance, but opted to leave the display ban on the books.

Some store owners say they plan to contest their citations in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.

Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine's Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., said a representative from the building department confronted him with photos taken by a police officer of merchandise outside his store.

"It's like dealing with a bully on the playground," Pappas said. "You know you're probably going to lose, but you have to take a few swings."