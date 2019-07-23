A motorist from Illinois was killed Monday when he lost control and crashed his 1961 Chevrolet Corvette on a state highway near Lake Geneva, police said.

Allan Lukasz, 81, of Chicago suburban Mount Prospect, has been identified as the victim of a crash that occurred about 9:30 a.m. Monday on state Highway 12.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Lukasz was the lone occupant of the Corvette and was heading northbound on Highway 12 near Townline Road in the town of Lyons.

Police believe Lukasz lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch, where the car rolled over onto its roof. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.