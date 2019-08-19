ELKHORN — The Elkhorn City Council tonight denied a permit for a new domestic violence shelter that proponents said would help combat domestic violence countywide.

The council voted 4-2 to reject plans by the New Beginnings organization to establish a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.

Neighbors opposed the development because they feared the shelter would bring violence into the area.

Voting against the shelter were Aldermen Tim Shiroda, Karel Young, Tom Myrin and Ron Dunwiddie. Voting to allow the shelter were Aldermen Scott McClory and Frank Boggs.

New Beginnings director Heidi Lloyd vowed to regroup with supporters and decide their next step.

“I wouldn’t say that the fight is over," Lloyd said. "I just don’t know.”

The group has been working for years to establish Walworth County's first domestic violence shelter. The site on Church Street across from the Elkhorn Police Department was being donated by a group that included Aurora Health Care.

The plan called for a shelter capable of serving 12 women and children.

Shiroda proposed denying a permit for the project, voicing concerns over parking lot measurements. Shiroda also said he was unsure whether the shelter fit the city's plans for the downtown area.

“It’s not a question of supporting New Beginnings," he said. "Everyone in this building probably supports New Beginnings. But it’s got to fit.”

About 70 people turned out for the city council decision.