'Extensive damage' in Bay structure fire; MABAS second alarm called for additional personnel, resources

A collaborative investigation by the Williams Bay police and fire departments is ongoing into a Wednesday afternoon residential structure fire at 67 Spring St. that has left the dwelling's occupants displaced.

There were no injuries in the incident.

According to Williams Bay fire chief Doug Smith, a 911 call was received around 4:46 p.m. for a structure fire, believed to be a grill explosion that sparked a fire that extended to the adjacent home.

Williams Bay fire and EMS units responded to the scene, with the Town of Delavan Fire Department dispatched to the incident under automatic aid agreements.

Smith said a second alarm Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box was struck at 6:25 p.m. for additional resources and personnel including engines from the Town of Delavan, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva; trucks from the Town of Delavan and Fontana; squads from the City of Delavan, Linn and Walworth; ambulances from the Town of Delavan, Elkhorn and Walworth; chiefs from the Town of Delavan, Elkhorn, Fontana and Lake Geneva; and special equipment including an air unit from Walworth, Mercyhealth's MD-1 physician-staffed prehospital response vehicle, and Racine Fire Bells Emergency Service Rehab, which provides rehab services to emergency responders in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties encompassing approximately 50 fire departments and various law enforcement agencies.

"When I arrived on scene, heavy black smoke was already coming out of the eaves and the attic vents," Smith said, noting there was "extensive damage" to the home. "First engine on scene took an attack line to the back of the house where the grill was, where the actual structure fire started, and attacked there. As soon as more [fire] companies came in we started working from the interior. The fire got into the attic, and on the side of the house where the fire started the fire collapsed part of the roof ... We had a real nice knock-down of the fire where it originally started, but up in the attic it took a little bit for the crews to get up there. Once we got up there the knock-down was quick, and then it was just finding hot spots, which always takes time."

The Williams Bay Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Department provided traffic control and scene security assistance at Elm and Williams Streets and Elm Street and Walworth Avenue. State Hwy. 67 remained open to through traffic throughout the incident.

Smith offered his thanks to the many emergency services agencies that assisted Williams Bay fire and EMS crews at the scene.

"I would like to thank everyone that assisted for their help," he said. "Everything is greatly appreciated."

From a law enforcement perspective, Williams Bay police chief Justin P. Timm also offered his own word of thanks.

"We appreciated everybody's cooperation," he said. "We detoured quite a few people. And the Williams Bay library did a fantastic job of allowing us to use their parking lot to maneuver some cars around."