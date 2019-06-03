Bliss Communications, the publisher of the Janesville Gazette and other news products distributed in Walworth County, has announced the company is selling its newspapers.

The buyer was identified as Adams Publishing Group, which owns 30 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers and other enterprises operating in 20 states, including Wisconsin.

Adams Publishing Group described itself as “first and foremost a family-owned community newspaper company, which is driven to provide high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents.”

APG was started in 2013.

In addition to the Janesville Gazette, the deal includes Walworth County Today, a weekly shopper distributed for free in Lake Geneva and elsewhere in Walworth County.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Sidney “Skip” H. Bliss, president and CEO of Bliss Communications, made the announcement June 3 at employee meetings in Janesville.

“Our family’s desire is to do what we think is appropriate to try to assure the communities we serve a continuing source of local news coverage, and we believe these transactions, when finalized, will continue that,” Bliss said.

Mark Adams, CEO of Adams Publishing Group, said he was excited to have the Bliss newspapers join his company.

“The communities served by Bliss are exactly the type of cities and counties that we look for as we continue to expand our company,” Adams said. “And each of these markets fits well with other publishing properties we own in the great state of Wisconsin.”

Bliss Communications also said it was selling radio stations WCLO-AM 1230 and FM 92.7 and WJVL-FM 99.9 in Janesville, currently owned by Bliss subsidiary Southern Wisconsin Broadcasting, to Ben Thompson, who with his father operates eight radio stations.

Bliss and Thompson filed a joint application requesting the FCC consent to the transfer of the broadcast licenses associated with the radio stations.

Both organizations announced they intend to retain all Bliss employees.

The Janesville Gazette was established in 1845, and is the oldest continuing business in Janesville. Members of the Bliss family have owned the newspaper since 1883. Five generations of the family have operated the company.

The Gazette, a 14,000-circulation daily, is the flagship newspaper of the group. In 2007, the company built a state-of-the-art commercial printing and production facility in Janesville.

The facility prints publications from Chicago to northern Wisconsin, including the Lake Geneva Regional News.

In 2008, Bliss acquired Community Shoppers, a group of weekly newspapers in south-central Wisconsin.

Skip Bliss said larger media companies are more diversified and have the resources to invest to gain a broader revenue base.

“Media print and broadcast companies across the country are recognizing this need for diversification,” he said. “And the media landscape is becoming more concentrated in the hands of companies that have the resources to invest in it.”

Skip Bliss has served in leadership positions on numerous state and regional newspaper associations during his career. He will serve as publisher emeritus of The Gazette through March 31, 2020.

Skip’s son, Kyle Bliss, joined the company in 2007 and will continue with the company.

Skip Bliss said in his announcement the sales would put the newspapers and radio stations in a strong position to compete as part of larger groups.

“My family and I have enjoyed being stewards of this important community institution for the past 136 years,” he said. “We believe we have selected a new owner that will carry on in the best interests of our markets and our employees.”