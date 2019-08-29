Badger High School football fans who use Facebook can watch Friday's road game in Kenosha online.

Radio station WGTD-FM of Gateway Technical College plans to live-stream the game on the radio station's Facebook page. Here is a link: Facebook page WGTD Sports Live.

Friday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bradford High School in Kenosha.

WGTD provides the live-stream coverage for high school football games in the region periodically throughout the season.

Having the game available on Facebook rather than TV means that fans can watch all the action with any cellphone, tablet or other computer.