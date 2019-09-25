At a Farm Aid concert event Sept. 21 that was part music-part message, Martina Patterson of Milwaukee invites concert goers to participate in stitching together a tapestry of clothing donated by people from rural and urban communities.
Yola entertains the crowd Sept. 21 during the Farm Aid concert for farmer relief at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Organizers Willie Nelson, left, and John Mellencamp enjoy a light moment Sept. 21 while addressing the media before their performances at Farm Aid at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.
EAST TROY — Rainy weather did not stop music enthusiasts and family farm advocates from joining forces Sept. 21 for the entertainment and activist mega-event Farm Aid.
Big-name entertainers Willie Nelson, Neil Young and others descended on Alpine Valley Music Theatre for the all-day festival, alongside farmers and others delivering the message that has been Farm Aid’s calling card for more than three decades.
“Farm Aid!” spectator Terri Schulenberg of Madison shouted as the benefit event got started and crowds poured in to Alpine Valley, an outdoor music venue just north of Lake Geneva.
Since it began in 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, Farm Aid has raised $57 million to help farmers and to promote awareness of their plight in a changing world economy.
Although it has continued over the years in locales across the country, this was just the second time Farm Aid has been held in Wisconsin, following a 2010 visit to Miller Park in Milwaukee.
Willie Nelson, one of the main organizers, told reporters at Alpine Valley that it is important that Farm Aid and its supporters continue to rally around family farms.
“They’re the folks who feed us and bring us our good food,” Nelson said. “We need them. And we need to let them know how much we need them.”
Wisconsin farmers gathered at the festival site to share stories of their struggles.
Farmer Trish Paris said she works as a registered nurse several days a week to supplement her income from farming. Paris said she loves the lifestyle, but she admitted it is tough.
“I come home, and I milk cows,” she said.
The musical legends who have rallied around the Farm Aid cause worked to keep the spotlight on the serious issues at heart of the event.
“We’ve been losing farms for too many years,” Neil Young told the cheering crowd. “It’s time to go the other way.”
Students from Lake Geneva’s Badger High School prepared food for Farm Aid performers and crew members.
The all-day extravaganza in Walworth County was drenched in rainstorms that began early and returned intermittently throughout the day. But that did not dampen the spirits of a sold-out crowd that came for both the music and the message.
Husband and wife Vinnie and Susan Lehotsky traveled from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and ended up serving as volunteers for “The Green Team,” which helped direct concert goers to discard trash in appropriate recycling containers.
Vinnie Lehotsky said it was his sixth Farm Aid event, and he enjoys each time hearing the stories of local farmers.
“Their stories are interesting,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to drive around and see signs that say, ‘Zoned for Multi-Family Housing.’”
While farmers and numerous advocacy groups worked to spread their message at Alpine Valley, a star-studded lineup of entertainers took turns hitting the stage and providing a world-class musical backdrop for the festival.
In addition to Willie Nelson and Neil Young, the crowd was treated to fellow headliners Mellencamp, Bonnie Raitt and Dave Matthews, along with such other well-known names as Tanya Tucker, Luke Combs and Margo Price.
Other scheduled performers included Tim Reynolds, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola and Jamestown Revival.
Tanya Tucker told the crowd that she had been away from Farm Aid for many years, but she was glad to be back.
“I can’t talk too much, because I came here to sing,” she said. “But I want to thank you all for being here. It’s a very special day.”
Organizers announced in July that Farm Aid was coming to Alpine Valley, and fans came from throughout the Midwest and beyond, paying between about $50 and $250 a ticket.
Jerry Block of St. Louis braved the rainy weather to attend his 12th Farm Aid concert with family members.
Block said he mostly wanted to hear Mellencamp perform, and he was not going to let the rainy weather spoil it for him.
“It’s a bummer,” he said, “but it’s still worth it.”
The music started about noon and was scheduled to continue with headlining performances long after dark.
Joli Russell of Madison said she was not enjoying the weather, but she and her friends were still having a good time.
“We love Neil Young, and we love the farmers,” she said.
Another concert goer, Adam Bashaw of Rhinelander, agreed.
“It’s better than being at work,” he said.
Far from the main stage, Farm Aid offered festival goers to learn more about the plight of farmers at a collection of educational booths operated by a variety of agricultural organizations.
There were also hands-on activities, demonstrations and a panel discussion with local farmers talking about the challenges that many farmers face.
Joe Stefenoni, membership director for National Grain and Feed Association, said he was there to teach people about food waste. Stefenoni said he was happy to see a diverse crowd turn out for the event.
“It’s really great that we can get all these people who are interested in agriculture to come together and support the mission of Farm Aid,” he said.
Marty Mesh said he was working for a Farm Aid crisis line for farmers, offering help to farmers who are experiencing financial difficulty, hoping to help them avoid losing their land.
Mesh said: “I couldn’t think of a better cause to work for.”
Jennifer Fahy, communications director for Farm Aid, said Wisconsin was an ideal location for the event because of the state’s agricultural industry and identity.
“In the middle of farm country is exactly where Farm Aid should be,” Fahy said. “This year, with the challenges that farmers have faced, it’s the perfect place for us to be.”