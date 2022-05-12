Farm to table: Lake Geneva Farmers Market offers a feast for the senses

“What makes the farmers market such a special place is that you’re actually creating community around food.” — Bryant Terry
Being new to the Lake Geneva area and Walworth County since starting at the Regional News on Feb. 28, not a day for me goes by without its pleasant new discoveries as I’m out and about reporting.
Choosing from the dizzying array of Fat Tuesday pączki at Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery. Scoring a pungent block of aged brick at The Cheese Box. Picking up classic Cheap Trick vinyl at Black Circle Records. Enthusing over retro vintage neon signage. Discovering the joy of Door County-style fish boils at Fitzgerald’s in Genoa City. Exploring the majestic architectural and astronomical wonders of Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. Landing one of the last hand-crafted pizzas out of the ovens at the now late Pino’s Last Call in Walworth. And that’s just scratching the surface of discoveries of the past three-plus months.
Last week, I didn’t have to travel far to serendipitously find my latest happy discovery, which conveniently popped up across the street from the office—the Lake Geneva Farmers Market at historic, Natural Register-listed Horticultural Hall.
People are also reading…
Like the caroling bob-bob-bobbin’ red-red-robins, flowering spring bulbs and fast-swelling purple lilac buds that I pass on my two-block walk to the office, few things are the harbinger of spring’s welcome arrival after a long, protracted winter quite like the sight of fresh-picked green asparagus spears and ruby-red rhubarb stalks for sale at a farmer’s market.
As a fan of patronizing country farm stands and orchards since childhood, decades before eating locally sourced fresh foods was über-chic and “buy local” and “farm-to-table” were trending pop culture buzzwords, I hastened across the street to check out the festive, convivial farmer’s market vibe—gemütlichkeit as my immigrant German ancestors called it.
The Episcopalians were selling bratwursts. Where’s the beer?
“Ein prosit, ein prosit. Gemütlichkeit. Ein prosit, ein prosit. Gemütlichkeit. Oans, zwoa, drei, gsuffa!”
Of course, being a few minutes after 8 a.m., admittedly it was a little early for drinking—on the clock, no less!—even for a German.
The 64-vendor Lake Geneva Farmers Market is a 26-year downtown warm weather season fixture at historic Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad Street.
So successful is the market, Horticultural Hall market manager and board member Sean Payne noted that the market, of necessity with a long waiting list of would-be vendors, has spilled over onto the adjacent grounds of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, where vendor registration fees benefit the congregation’s organ restoration fund for its cicra-1883 Hook and Hastings pipe organ, one of the few remaining functional Hook and Hastings tracker organs in the Midwest.
“There’s a lot of variety,” Payne said, noting the market is hosting six new vendors in 2022.
Browsing the Lake Geneva Farmers Market was a veritable feast for all the senses—the sights of colorful cut spring flowers and early season vegetables; the tactile feel of the various hand-crafted goods; the taste of the many homemade baked goods, snacks and candies that didn’t make it back across the street to the office; the ebullient sound of light-hearted laughter and animated conversations; and the pungent mélange of smells—fresh produce, spices, cheeses, breads, organic soaps and made-to-order breakfast burritos sizzling on “Mama” Maria Cordova’s grill.
It was also a feast good for the soul, soaking up the rich agricultural history of American Craftsman-styled Horticultural Hall, built in 1911, and taking a self guided, spirit-lifting tour of Gothic Revival-styled Holy Communion Episcopal, built in 1880-1882.
Even being the first market of the season, launching without a full complement of vendors, I was astounded by the variety of vendors, which checked all my boxes and then some.
Honey? Check. Salsa? Check? Heirloom variety vegetable plants? Check. Pickles? Check. Jellies? Check. Cheese? Check. Artisan breads? Check. Furry, silver-gray budded pussy willow branches for spring home décor? Check. Decadent fall-off-the-wagon baked goods and sweets? Check—and don’t tell my wife. Natural soaps? Check. Rhubarb for making my mom’s rite-of-spring rhubarb crisp? Check. Fresh asparagus? Check.
Well, no check on the asparagus actually. I wasn’t enough of an early bird to snag a fast-moving bundle of asparagus from Elkhorn vendor Darlene Considine, who with her husband Mitch operates McDarmitch Farms.
Considine, an 11-year vendor, enjoys the farmers market atmosphere.
“I like meeting people, Lake Geneva Farmers Market especially,” she said. “You get your local friends, plus you get people from different states coming to vacation here, and even different countries. It’s always interesting. And the vendors are nice people, too, learning about them and becoming friends over the years.”
And for Considine and her husband, the Lake Geneva Farmers Market has offered the perfect venue to sell their produce, kicking off the season with asparagus, rhubarb, chives, cut fresh daffodil bouquets, pussy willow branches and a variety of homemade jarred foods including sauerkraut, pickles, salsas and jellies.
Later into the growing season, Considine said she will be selling cherries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, peppers, cucumbers, onions, garlic and tomatoes.
“People are becoming interested in eating well,” she said of the growing popularity of U.S. farmers markets, which have mushroomed from 1,755 in 1994 and 3,706 in 2004 to some 8,720 and growing today, with sales estimated at $1 billion annually according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“They’re realizing they’re responsible for their own health. Farmers market food is fresher. It hasn’t travelled across the country to get here. This—your rhubarb—was picked less than 24 hours ago.”
Considine says the convivial farmers market atmosphere is also a draw for people, particularly coming out of the myriad of restrictions the past several years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Recently, with so many restrictions on travel and places to go, people are excited to be out with other people again,” she said. “We’re meant to be with other people. We’re curious. We want to learn.”
The Lake Geneva Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, rain or shine, from the first week in May through the last week of October.
Horticulture Hall is located at 330 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva.
For more information, visit www.horticulturalhall.com or call 262-248-4382.
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $549,900
Offering stunning waterfront living with a spacious layout and an expansive sun-soaked entertaining deck overlooking the Fox River, this is the laid-back lifestyle so many people are searching for. The home effortlessly combines formal and informal living spaces along with charming features including wood flooring, wainscoting and gorgeous bay windows. Cooking is made easy in the generous kitchen with modern appliances and ample cabinetry plus there's a formal dining room and a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout the home ensure added comfort. Wake up in the Master Bedroom overlooking a tranquil water view. You will love to relax on the large rear deck and admire the peaceful park-like surrounds. For those who love to get out on the water, there's a private dock plus extra boat parking for your pride and joy. Completing this impressive home is an enclosed front porch, a lower-level laundry room, storage space and workshop area and a detached two-car garage. Come see your Dream home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $227,000
$227,000; Charming 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home located in the heart of the Village of Waterford! First floor boasts a spacious dining room featuring wood floors and a cozy living room. Main level laundry & mud room. Open kitchen with flowing floor plan. Upstairs features a cozy den/office space. Drywalled walk-through attic space for closet space or storage. Detached 2 car garage with ample storage. Well maintained full basement with plenty of storage space and bilco door to the outside. Walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, and the Fox River. Schedule your showing today and start enjoying everything Waterford has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $99,900
Investment opportunity, 3 lots total, on channel with access to the Chain, potentially 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 level ranch 1910 sq ft, home needs major re-hab, sold as is. recently tenant occupied. property has detached garage also in need of re-hab. Total Taxes for all three lots total $4336.94
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $430,000
Home on 1.5 acres along 300+ feet of frontage on SE shore of Grass Lake home with a lakeview deck, washer & dryer and 2-car garage, washer/dryer and mini-garage (for a motorcycle or other storage). Plenty of parking for multiple vehicles and watercraft. All homes currently rented for total of $2,550 per month. Property is in a flood plain, requiring flood insurance. Property subject to mold due to proximity to the lake.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $249,900
Gorgeous Waterfront Views....this 5 Bedroom, 2 Full - 2 Half Bath Home sits proudly on Riverside Drive. Side Drive with a Detached 4 Car Tandem Garage and Large Fully Fenced Yard. Recent Updates include, Kitchen Flooring 2021, Dishwasher 2020, Cabinets and Walls Painted 2021, Water Heater 2018, Roof 2015, Outside of Home Painted 2021, New Closet Systems in 2 Bedrooms and Various Rooms Painted 2022. Walk Through this 3,041 sq. ft. Home and Feel the Love, Gaze out the Large Front Window and you see the Chain O'Lakes across the street. Walking distance to Veterans Park, Community Pier for Fishing, Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and all Downtown McHenry has to offer. Estate Sold AS-IS
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $549,900
GORGEOUS WATERFRONT 4BD, 4 FULL BATH PROPERTY WITH UPDATES THROUGHOUT, NEW PIER, AND BOAT LIFTS INCLUDED!! Enjoy sitting on the huge maintenance free deck overlooking the Fox River watching sunsets and the community firework show! Property features remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters, wine/ beverage fridge, and huge pantry! Remodeled laundry room to match kitchen and 3/4 full baths remodeled in the last 3 years. 1st floor primary bedroom with full bath and WIC AND 2nd floor primary bedroom with full bath and WIC! Spacious family room features beautiful new stone fireplace, bamboo floors, and new sliding door to the deck. Attached heated 2 car garage with new garage and exterior doors, workbench, Bluetooth light speakers AND 1 car detached garage great for jet skis, golf cart, or extra storage and shed as well! Other updates include new concrete paths around exterior, new composite front porch, new paver path and parking pad in the front, and NEW ROOF!! Nothing left to do but move in and start enjoying the waterfront life!!
4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $350,000
All lots combined equal +/- 1 acre. Our home is unique in many facets and was a wonderful place to raise our family. The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful with lots of natural amenities. We have a 110-acre forest preserve on the next block to go exploring and spend time with nature. It's full of wildlife. We also have land on the lake where we can spend fun time with the family boating and fishing off our own property. The neighbors are all very friendly and respectful and the association fees are only $75 a year. The fees pay for insurance, maintenance, lights, and multiple celebrations get togethers scheduled throughout the year. The association property, which is deeded with this property, has many walking trails around the subdivision and all along the lake front. You also have rights to obtain a pier spot every year off one of the many association piers. The association has a large park with a playground that is free to use for everyone living here. Property taxes here are lowest in the county and you have the most freedom here since it's unincorporated. The home has many upgrades such as a newer roof, retaining wall, Ultra high efficiency boiler for heat, newer well pump, water softener, pumps, appliances, countertops, and wood flooring. The bathroom was remodeled with new tub tiling, countertops, tile floor, and cabinets. The back building has a 3-car garage/shop with a large office/storage area above it. The heating and cooling in the back building and garage is all ultra-efficient with zoning for upper and lower levels. There is a 50-amp RV hookup and there is lots of parking on site. The garage was heavily insulated, and the 3 outer garage doors are the best money could buy with r21 insulation ratings. The original owner used to own the hardware store in Fox Lake and did auto repair as a side business at home. We also had a home-based business we were able to do with the wonderful layout of this property. The home also has zoned cooling for best efficiency and comfort. We were not planning on moving so the home is set up to handle unexpected emergencies. We have a backup generator setup area in the garage with muffler and exhaust installed. We have a tornado/bunker room in the basement with 12"+ concrete walls all around for safety. We have an undisclosed underground storage area to keep valuables hidden from prying eyes. The property has a privacy fence around it and a wire dog fencing in the back to keep puppies in. There is close to an acre of land included with the 7 lots of land. The pier on the lake is included and up to 4 lifts can be stationed there. The McHenry dam lowers the lake water in the fall so the lifts are perfectly positioned so you do not have to remove them which saves hundreds per year. People will ask to rent a spot on the pier every year which we did not capitalize on but is very valuable. The property is a within minutes from the Fox Lake Metra station, which is the last stop from Chicago. This the perfect place to raise a family and a preppers paradise and with all the chaos in the world today, you could not find a safer place to be than this. Parcel Numbers are as indicated. 0516303001, 0516303002, 0516303003, 0516303004, 0516305026
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,000
BEAUTIFUL FUNCTIONING 13 ACRE FARMETTE WITH TWO STORY HOME AND FOUR BARNS, FIVE PASTURES AND OTHER OUT BUILDINGS. TWO STORY BARN ALL TONGUE AND GROVE. TRULY SOMETHING BARN LOVERS NEED. THIS PERFECT HOBBY FARM IS WAITING FOR YOU. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY WITHOUT LISTING AGENT, SO THAT WE DO NOT DISTURB THE ANIMALS.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $259,000
BACK ON THE MARKET!FINALLY! The one that you've been waiting for in the city of Burlington on a corner lot with easy walking distance to the best that Burlington has to offer. This low maintenance brick home has that great front porch! Many updates have been done to this old classic to include, flooring, furnace & AC, hot water heater and whole househumidifier/dehumidifier!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $249,000
Warm Victorian charm in the Village of Genoa City! This character filled home has plenty of space, hardwood floors throughout, home has a newer roof and siding. You'll love the warm charm of this one, some work has been left for your own personal touches. Easy, convenient, drive to Lake Geneva and neighboring communities, with lower costs! Home has an extra room in the upper level with endless possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $345,000
Check out this home located in the heart of Williams Bay! This home is perfect for anyone looking to add their own personal touches or an investor looking for a new project. New electrical panel, AC replaced 2020 , new water heater, and close to an acre of land!
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,295,000
7 BEDROOM/7 BATH vacation property in a beautiful 1920's Federal style house just one block from Lake Geneva and 3 blocks from downtown. Located on a corner lot with plenty of parking in the back (up to 8 cars). Home is being sold furnished. There is also a separate ''Barracks'' bunk room with a full bath. The main house will sleep up to 15 and the ''Barracks will sleep up to 8 in twins. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 4 season sun porch that wraps around the front of the house or in the fenced yard with a screened-in gazebo.Great rental income revenue.All furnishings and furniture included in sale.
5 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $1,400,000
Breathtaking lake views with your own private island. This historic home sits on over 2 acres with 200+ ft lake frontage. Currently being used as a 3 family. Turn this once in a lifetime opportunity into the home of your dreams. Don't miss the chance of having your private corner of the Lake Beulah. Two tax keys PET1800001 and PET700009.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $20,750,000
Villa Hortensia is the first legacy estate of this caliber to come to market in more than two decades. Finished in 1906, famed architect Howard Van Doren Shaw collaborated with legendary landscape architect Jens Jensen to ensure the Edwin Swift's new lake home would settle confidently and quietly into this massive wooded site. Distinctly mediterranean in style, the striking Spanish tile roof set against a stucco exterior marked a timeless and significant landmark on Snake Road. The 20 acre site has a staggering 502' of level lakefront, with 2 piers and privacy from the shore path. The thrill of winding down Snake Road to the understated yet impressive entry of Villa Hortensia is as memorable as any approach on this lake. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a legacy estate.