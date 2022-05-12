Farm to table: Lake Geneva Farmers Market offers a feast for the senses

“What makes the farmers market such a special place is that you’re actually creating community around food.” — Bryant Terry

Being new to the Lake Geneva area and Walworth County since starting at the Regional News on Feb. 28, not a day for me goes by without its pleasant new discoveries as I’m out and about reporting.

Choosing from the dizzying array of Fat Tuesday pączki at Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery. Scoring a pungent block of aged brick at The Cheese Box. Picking up classic Cheap Trick vinyl at Black Circle Records. Enthusing over retro vintage neon signage. Discovering the joy of Door County-style fish boils at Fitzgerald’s in Genoa City. Exploring the majestic architectural and astronomical wonders of Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. Landing one of the last hand-crafted pizzas out of the ovens at the now late Pino’s Last Call in Walworth. And that’s just scratching the surface of discoveries of the past three-plus months.

Last week, I didn’t have to travel far to serendipitously find my latest happy discovery, which conveniently popped up across the street from the office—the Lake Geneva Farmers Market at historic, Natural Register-listed Horticultural Hall.

Like the caroling bob-bob-bobbin’ red-red-robins, flowering spring bulbs and fast-swelling purple lilac buds that I pass on my two-block walk to the office, few things are the harbinger of spring’s welcome arrival after a long, protracted winter quite like the sight of fresh-picked green asparagus spears and ruby-red rhubarb stalks for sale at a farmer’s market.

As a fan of patronizing country farm stands and orchards since childhood, decades before eating locally sourced fresh foods was über-chic and “buy local” and “farm-to-table” were trending pop culture buzzwords, I hastened across the street to check out the festive, convivial farmer’s market vibe—gemütlichkeit as my immigrant German ancestors called it.

The Episcopalians were selling bratwursts. Where’s the beer?

“Ein prosit, ein prosit. Gemütlichkeit. Ein prosit, ein prosit. Gemütlichkeit. Oans, zwoa, drei, gsuffa!”

Of course, being a few minutes after 8 a.m., admittedly it was a little early for drinking—on the clock, no less!—even for a German.

The 64-vendor Lake Geneva Farmers Market is a 26-year downtown warm weather season fixture at historic Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad Street.

So successful is the market, Horticultural Hall market manager and board member Sean Payne noted that the market, of necessity with a long waiting list of would-be vendors, has spilled over onto the adjacent grounds of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, where vendor registration fees benefit the congregation’s organ restoration fund for its cicra-1883 Hook and Hastings pipe organ, one of the few remaining functional Hook and Hastings tracker organs in the Midwest.

“There’s a lot of variety,” Payne said, noting the market is hosting six new vendors in 2022.

Browsing the Lake Geneva Farmers Market was a veritable feast for all the senses—the sights of colorful cut spring flowers and early season vegetables; the tactile feel of the various hand-crafted goods; the taste of the many homemade baked goods, snacks and candies that didn’t make it back across the street to the office; the ebullient sound of light-hearted laughter and animated conversations; and the pungent mélange of smells—fresh produce, spices, cheeses, breads, organic soaps and made-to-order breakfast burritos sizzling on “Mama” Maria Cordova’s grill.

It was also a feast good for the soul, soaking up the rich agricultural history of American Craftsman-styled Horticultural Hall, built in 1911, and taking a self guided, spirit-lifting tour of Gothic Revival-styled Holy Communion Episcopal, built in 1880-1882.

Even being the first market of the season, launching without a full complement of vendors, I was astounded by the variety of vendors, which checked all my boxes and then some.

Honey? Check. Salsa? Check? Heirloom variety vegetable plants? Check. Pickles? Check. Jellies? Check. Cheese? Check. Artisan breads? Check. Furry, silver-gray budded pussy willow branches for spring home décor? Check. Decadent fall-off-the-wagon baked goods and sweets? Check—and don’t tell my wife. Natural soaps? Check. Rhubarb for making my mom’s rite-of-spring rhubarb crisp? Check. Fresh asparagus? Check.

Well, no check on the asparagus actually. I wasn’t enough of an early bird to snag a fast-moving bundle of asparagus from Elkhorn vendor Darlene Considine, who with her husband Mitch operates McDarmitch Farms.

Considine, an 11-year vendor, enjoys the farmers market atmosphere.

“I like meeting people, Lake Geneva Farmers Market especially,” she said. “You get your local friends, plus you get people from different states coming to vacation here, and even different countries. It’s always interesting. And the vendors are nice people, too, learning about them and becoming friends over the years.”

And for Considine and her husband, the Lake Geneva Farmers Market has offered the perfect venue to sell their produce, kicking off the season with asparagus, rhubarb, chives, cut fresh daffodil bouquets, pussy willow branches and a variety of homemade jarred foods including sauerkraut, pickles, salsas and jellies.

Later into the growing season, Considine said she will be selling cherries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, peppers, cucumbers, onions, garlic and tomatoes.

“People are becoming interested in eating well,” she said of the growing popularity of U.S. farmers markets, which have mushroomed from 1,755 in 1994 and 3,706 in 2004 to some 8,720 and growing today, with sales estimated at $1 billion annually according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“They’re realizing they’re responsible for their own health. Farmers market food is fresher. It hasn’t travelled across the country to get here. This—your rhubarb—was picked less than 24 hours ago.”

Considine says the convivial farmers market atmosphere is also a draw for people, particularly coming out of the myriad of restrictions the past several years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recently, with so many restrictions on travel and places to go, people are excited to be out with other people again,” she said. “We’re meant to be with other people. We’re curious. We want to learn.”

The Lake Geneva Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, rain or shine, from the first week in May through the last week of October.

Horticulture Hall is located at 330 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva.

For more information, visit www.horticulturalhall.com or call 262-248-4382.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.