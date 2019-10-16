ELKHORN — A teenager angry over a posting on the Snapchat social media site is accused of punching another teen hard enough to knock out two teeth.
Storm J. Riley, 17, of Walworth, has been charged with substantial battery, a felony, following the alleged Sept. 25 attack on another teen.
According to a criminal complaint, Riley videotaped the attack and posted it, too, on Snapchat.
Also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Riley could face more than four years in prison if convicted in Walworth County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim, who is described as another 17-year-old boy, posted something on Snapchat that Riley thought was making fun of a friend.
When Riley “requested a fight,” the alleged victim volunteered that he was at Veterans Park in Genoa City. Riley then showed up at the park and attacked the other teen around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 25.
After police were called to the park, they reported finding Riley’s alleged victim covered in blood on his face with two missing teeth and a possible broken nose.
Investigators later confronted Riley at his home in Walworth, and he allegedly admitted to fighting another person at a park in Genoa City over a Snapchat post.
According to the complaint, Riley showed police a Snapchat video of him punching the other teen.
Court records show the defendant is free on bond and is scheduled back in court Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing.
