Fire damaged the Wisconsin Precision Casting Corp. plant in Lake Geneva today after a blaze broke out inside the plant while it was vacant.

Plant general manager Tony Ansorge said the fire damaged a small area known as the "wax room," but officials expect the plant to resume normal operations by Tuesday.

"We should be back up and running," Ansorge said.

The castings manufacturing plant at 300 Interchange North employs about 90 people to produce castings of plastic, metal and other materials.

One firefighter was treated at a local hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and breathing difficulty.

Lake Geneva fire and police officials said the fire was discovered about 6:30 a.m. when a police officer in the area spotted smoke coming out the roof at Wisconsin Precision Casting.

When the officer approached the plant, he saw heavy smoke inside a lower level doorway.

Several area fire departments provided assistance, including hazardous materials teams.

The business was closed at the time of the fire.

Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said firefighters were able contain the fire to a relatively small section of the plant.

Crews remain on the scene today surveying the damage and trying to pinpoint what caused the fire.

Ansorge said the plant is more than 100,000 square feet in size, but the wax room is a small area about 25 feet long. It is where workers create wax patterns for steel castings.

Ansorge and other employees gathered outside the factory and watched emergency crews working.