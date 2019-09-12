The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Lake Geneva region, following strong storms overnight and more rain on the way.

A flash flood watch was issued about 3 a.m. today and is scheduled to remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say heavy rain and thunderstorms could return after 5 p.m. today, with up to another inch of precipitation possible, accompanied by winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Rain could continue until about 7 a.m. Friday.

A strong band of thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and winds that downed tree limbs and left standing water in some areas.

Lt. Todd Neumann of the Walworth County emergency management department said no major damage or flooding had been reported from the overnight storms.

Neumann, however, cautioned motorists to avoid standing water, and he urged residents to remain aware of weather conditions.

The weather forecast says the rain should end Friday and sunny skies should return by Saturday.