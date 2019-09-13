Heavy rain throughout the Lake Geneva region created flash flooding that inundated neighborhoods and triggered boat traffic restrictions unseen in at least 10 years.

Communities around Geneva Lake imposed a no-wake order on boaters Sept. 13 after up to eight inches of rain within a week raised the lake's levels to unprecedented heights.

Officials said the no-wake order requiring boaters to travel slowly was necessary to maintain safe boating conditions on the lake and to minimize flood damage to surrounding piers and shorelines.

Linn Town Chairman Jim Weiss said it was the first time in at least 10 years that officials could recall imposing a no-wake order on the lake.

"Due to excessive rainfall over the past week, the municipalities found this was in their best interest," Weiss said in a joint statement issued along with Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Fontana.

The region was hammered with repeated thunderstorms starting Sept. 9 and continuing on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

According to the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, rainfall totals in Walworth County ranged from five to eight inches over the week — and could have been even higher in some isolated spots.

By Sept. 13, homeowners were bailing out their basements, motorists were dodging closed or flooded roadways, and parks and fields were submerged.

In Lake Geneva, traffic was snarled on Main Street near the intersections with Wells Street and Lakeshore Drive. Floodwater also filled the nearby Donian Park.

An overnight storm that dumped another 2 to 3 inches of rain Sept. 13 prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for the entire county.

The storm hit about midnight and brought a downpour that continued for one to two hours.

"It's just a little bit overwhelming," said Ronda Benedict, a Bloomfield resident whose home on Hemlock Road was surrounded by floodwater that also had seeped into her home.

Benedict's boyfriend, Dillan Schneider, used a canoe to navigate three feet of standing water in the couple's backyard.

Schneider said he contacted the couple's insurance agent, and he was disappointed to hear that homeowners insurance would not cover the flood damage. He hoped the canoeing imagery would impress the claims adjuster, but no adjuster showed up.

"I'm pretty pissed off," he said. "We're forced to buy insurance in this country, but we don't force the insurance companies to do right by their customers."

Lt. Todd Neumann of the Walworth County emergency management department said there were reports of other homeowners with floodwater in their basements elsewhere in the county.

Neumann said although there were no reports of injuries or major structural damage, flash flooding was widespread throughout the southern part of the county, south of I-43.

"That seems to be the hardest hit area," he said.

Neumann said flash flooding had been reported in Lake Geneva, Bloomfield, Genoa City, and the towns of Walworth, Sharon and Lafayette.

The county's public health department was offering affected property owners cleanup kits to help with their recovery.

Some thunderstorms throughout the week also brought high winds that downed trees and left debris littering Snake Road in the town of Linn, South Shore Drive in the town of Geneva, and other areas.

The rain ended on Sept. 13, at least temporarily, and forecasters expected mostly sunny skies for the next few days.

In announcing the no-wake order on Geneva Lake, officials said they would lift the order and allow boat to return to normal as soon as possible, as floodwaters receded.

In addition to the four municipalities on the lake, the no-wake order was endorsed by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, the Water Safety Patrol, the Geneva Lake Association and the Lake Level Corp.

Ted Peters, director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said the lake level was elevated because of the repeated heavy rainfall over several days.

"The lake level is at a stage not seen in decades," Peters said.

The Water Safety Patrol described the situation as a "lake level emergency," pleading via social media for boaters to adhere to the restrictions.

Officials said the lake had reached unprecedented heights of 14 inches above the spillway of the dam in Lake Geneva, where the White River feeds Geneva Lake. Not until the water levels have receded to nine inches above the spillway would the no-wake order be reconsidered, officials said.

All four municipalities passed an ordinance jointly enacting the boating restrictions.

"We understand that this ordinance is a great inconvenience to all the people who utilize and recreate on this wonderful body of water," officials said in their joint statement. "These measures are warranted to ensure safe navigation, minimize damage to piers and reduce the potential for erosion to the shores of Geneva Lake."

The city of Lake Geneva announced the no-wake order early Sept. 13 and later was joined by the other municipalities.

Weiss said the order would not shut down Gage Marine sightseeing boat tours operated at the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva. But the tour boats would be required to limit their movements to speeds necessary to operate and steer the boats safely.