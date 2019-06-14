FONTANA — A move to protect environmentally sensitive land from development has been rejected by Fontana elected leaders.

Members of the village board voted unanimously this week to deny a request for granting conservation easements to the Geneva Lake Conservancy.

The private nonprofit group had sought easements on the Fontana Fen near St. Benedict Catholic Church, and on prairie and oak savanna at the north entrance to the village along state Highway 67.

Combined, the village-owned sites cover about 20 acres of undeveloped natural beauty.

Village President Pat Kenny said the village has maintained — and will continue to maintain — those environmentally significant properties.

“We think we do an excellent job of taking care of the properties,” Kenny said.

The Fontana-based conservancy wanted easements to provide extra security that the sites would be safeguarded against development into the future.

Leaders of the group expressed disappointment at Monday's rejection from the village board.

Said conservancy chairman Kevin Brunner in a statement: “We hope that the Fontana Village Board will reconsider using conservation easements in the future and protect these properties for future generations."