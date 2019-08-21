WILLIAMS BAY — Ethelyn Wolf has been a camper at Norman B. Barr Camp for 90 years.
Wolf, who lives in Lake Geneva, will turn 95 this September. Her family first brought her to the camp when she was 4 or 5 years old.
For the past 110 years, the six-acre summer camp has been bringing disadvantaged youth up from the hot, rough streets of Chicago to the soothing breezes of Geneva Lake.
“It’s a wonderful place,” Wolf said. “We want children to enjoy it and have a good time, but who’s really the benefactor? It’s all of us.”
Wolf has served on the camp’s board of directors and was a fundraiser for the camp over the years.
The camp opens between June and September each summer, and welcomes about 24 children a week between the ages of 9 and 12 for a free five-day stay where they can learn to swim, make crafts and play games.
The camp has connections to several Chicago social organizations, such as the Christian By the Hand after-school program, and the Maria Kaupas Center, which send youngsters to the camp.
Tom Sergenian, president of the camp’s 18-member board of directors, said the camp also reaches out to Wisconsin groups, such as the Delavan Boys and Girls Club.
Originally called the Olivet Institute Camp, the camp is now named after its founder, the late Rev. Norman B. Barr, who was pastor of the Olivet Presbyterian Church in Chicago.
Although started by a Presbyterian minister, the camp has always been open to all denominations, Wolf said. Today it is officially non-denominational.
While Wolf does not visit the camp that often anymore, she was at the camp July 14 when the camp staff threw her a party for her 90th year associated with the Norman Barr camp.
Wolf is one of the last campers who can remember Barr, who died in 1943.
“I knew Dr. Barr personally,” she said.
She said her family attended Barr’s church.
During the early 1900s, Barr’s church was in the so-called Hell’s Kitchen area of Chicago, where poverty, crime and immorality intersected with summer heat. The heat made the city streets almost unbearable.
In 1907, Barr was a speaker at the YMCA camp in Williams Bay, which would become George Williams College, when he spied six acres of lakefront land for sale.
According to contemporary accounts, Barr thought it the perfect place to bring poverty-stricken families to help them escape the sweltering Chicago summers. He borrowed $50 and put money down on the land. The sale was completed for a little over $9,600 in 1909, which was also the first year of the camp.
In addition to the six acres, the purchase included 190 feet of lakefront.
Bracketed by the larger George Williams College campus and the Holiday Home camp, the Barr camp is easy to overlook. The camp perches on the end of Constance Boulevard on the edge of the George Williams campus. A narrow road, Outing Street, curves down a slope on which the camp is built.
“This place is magic,” said Bill Tarver, camp program director.
Many campers return year after year, some as counselors.
Pilar Navarro said she was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. She was a student at the St. Gall School, a K-8 Catholic school in Chicago, when she heard that there was an opportunity for her to attend a summer camp on Geneva Lake.
“The means to attend a camp, let alone a sleep-away camp, was never really on the radar for my parents due to economic reasons,” Navarro said. “My parents and I were enthused and excited for me to gain this experience.”
She said she attended during the summer of 2001 when she was 11.
“As a camper, I vividly remember spending the afternoons swimming in the lake,” Navarro said.
In 2015, she had an opportunity to return and work as the camp’s children’s program director. She was only able to serve one year, but she has returned to the camp to visit.
Navarro said she recently completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology at DePaul University. She will be applying to graduate school for speech therapy this fall.
Navarro added that she visited the camp this summer and plans to make return visits in the future.
Norman Barr camp runs on donations and also on the rents it collects on 39 cabins that line the main path and were built over the years.
Campers pay anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 for a summer season to stay in one of those 39 cabins, Sergenian said. And they pay with the understanding that they will also do some kind of volunteer work during the summer to help with the campers or help maintain camp property.
“We do everything we can with volunteers,” Sergenian said. “We’re blessed with people who have skills to do much of the work.”
There is a waiting list for cabins, he said.
Many of the renters are descendants of those who helped Barr build the camp, or who were among those who first came to the camp in the early 1900s.
Tarver’s wife, Kim, traces her connection with the camp to her great-grandfather, Otto Bach, who was a contemporary of Rev. Barr who helped found the camp. Her grandfather, Walter Bach, was a counselor at the camp. He said also a millwright who made the candle sticks, altar and cross in the chapel, she said.
Toni Sergenian, Tom’s wife, said her grandfather, Steve Payten, was part of the crew that built all of the stone retaining walls around the camp. He also installed the garden at the center of the grounds, facing the lake.
Tom and Bill said they followed their future wives to the camp and fell in love with the camp as well.
The camp’s main building was already on the property when Barr bought it in 1909. It is the center of the camp activities.
Additions were made to the main building over the years, a camp office, a chapel, a downstairs recreation room and a snack shop, many dating back to the 1940s.
Over the past three years, the camp raised $45,000 through the Santa Cause charity network. Those funds will go toward a $220,000 project to renovate the main lodge.
Work will start in fall of 2020.