WILLIAMS BAY — It may not look like it yet from the outside, but construction on Barrett Memorial Library’s addition is winding down.
We have begun to transition furniture and collections, just in time to put all that new space to use with exciting summer programs. Visitors will notice more than just additional space, however.
The lakeside-community look and feel is carried throughout in the paint and fabric choices, similar to colors found in the Bay’s natural outdoor beauty. It may take the rest of the year to fully move in and rearrange the flow of furniture and collections, but we think the final result will make the Bay proud.
To that end, the library was recently given $8,000 from the Williams Bay Lions Club to purchase armchairs, a digital device charging table, and mobile bookcases to furnish the new upper level addition. While the Friends of the Library continue to raise funds for furniture and equipment, the Lions’ donation will allow us to buy higher quality furniture than we may have been able to otherwise.
The Lions’ support and continual acknowledgement of the library’s value to the Bay is much appreciated and will be recognized in a lovely plaque in that new Lions Space. Other opportunities for organizations and members of the community to put their names on rooms, areas, and furniture will soon be available to the public.
As always, our focus remains on collections and programming most relevant to our residents and area card-holders. We are currently developing a cake pan collection to augment our large cookbook section, so if there is a shape or mold you’d like, let us hear from you.
This month’s take-home Craft in a Bag is a leather vase holder for flowers or succulents — the bag includes everything you need but the plant. New books, movies, and music arrive weekly, so be sure to stop in.
Have you heard of our monthly Read Between the Wines book group? This is proving to be quite popular with adults, as they drop in to share books and drinks at various Williams Bay establishments. The location and date varies, so be sure to check online or call us for details.
In joint programming with the recreation department, on May 23 we host a local eating documentary, “Local Thirty,” about an Oregon family that commits to a month-long endeavor to eat only food grown or harvested within 200 miles of their farm. Inspirational and interesting, the film starts at 5:30.
Families will enjoy an interactive presentation of “Walk, Talk & Gawk” on May 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. The original map and guide of the Geneva Lake shore path, this session will feature one of the authors describing the path and the history (along with photos) of its famous estates.
Book Bingo is going strong; have you started your Book Bingo playing card yet? The card tells you what to watch, read, or do literary-style. Our first winner took home a gift certificate to Green Grocer. We’re playing throughout the year, so you can begin anytime.
Williams Bay is celebrating its centennial this year, so watch for events happening throughout the village this summer. For more than three weeks in September, the library will be the site of the Williams Bay Historical Society’s History Exhibit, replicating a home in the 1920s.
Continuing to build relationships with library guests, community resources and area libraries is our focus this summer. We are excited to host the second annual Summer Kick-Off Bash in collaboration with Williams Bay’s recreation and police departments. Don’t miss this community-wide event held in the afternoon and evening of the last day of school on June 6. Participate in games, crafts, summer reading program sign up, and meet friends over a hot dog dinner provided by the police department.
Our children’s summer reading program will be giving children opportunities to command their own missions as we explore the universe of reading. Story times, Story Wagon performances, and celebrating books and activities at the Helen Rohner Fishing Park will be happening mid-June to mid-August. All events and activity schedules will be available on our website, Facebook page, and at the library.
Lastly, the Friends of Barrett Memorial Library will host its annual highly anticipated Summer Book Sale and Silent Auction during the July 4 holiday weekend at Edgewater Park and the library.
See you at the library.
Joy Schnupp is director of the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay.