WILLIAMS BAY — Village trustees were left with sticker shock when reviewing the estimated cost of improvements to Lions Field and creation of a new park on Theatre Road.
The $6.9 million price tag was revealed Aug. 14 during a Williams Bay Village Board’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.
The figure is more than twice the village’s annual budget of about $3.3 million.
“I want to better the community,” village trustee George Vlach said, “but $7 million is a lot of money.”
In the end, the parks committee decided that a special meeting is needed to discuss the plan in some detail and decide how to move forward.
No date or time for the meeting has been set yet.
Shawn Kelly, the landscape architect who drew up the park plan, said that while $6.9 million seems like a lot, the plan was intended to be built over time.
“There was never an intention that it be built at all one time,” he said.
The plan covers nine acres of Lions Park and 14 acres of the Theatre Road property.
Kelly said the plan was never intended to have “gold-plated elements,” but it was not designed to be a cheap project, either.
“It has legs to bring you into the next generation,” he said.
The cost forecast left some village trustees uncertain how to proceed.
Trustee Jim D’Alessandro, who chairs the park committee, moved to recommend approval of a $6.9 million plan for Lions Park.
But after Trustee Greg Trush seconded the motion, D’Alessandro said he wanted to limit discussion to 20 minutes — which caused other board members to voice objections.
Trush argued for more in-depth discussion at a special meeting.
“We made a $55,000 investment in this plan, we owe it to the taxpayers,” Trush said. “We need to have a full discussion.”
Dave Rowland, the village parks director, also objected to the short discussion time.
Rowland said the plan was not “a laughing matter,” and needed serious consideration.
D’Alessandro replied: “What makes this a laughing matter is the $7 million.”
In the end, trustees agreed to schedule a special meeting to go over the park plan and the cost projection.
Trush said the village cannot spend $7 million or even $5 million on the project.
“But there are things we can work on,” he said.
D’Alessandro later said he is against the park project. While not opposed to moving baseball diamonds from Lions Field to Theatre Road, D’Alessandro said he thought that the Lions Field area should be left as open space.
Lions Park and a large part of the village is built on a wetland with soft, spongy earth. The park and its baseball field have always been subject to flooding during heavy rain and run-off from surrounding properties.
Trustee Jen McMannamy voiced support for the park proposal.
McMannamy said that creating a place where people would come to walk their dogs or play sports would bring people to the downtown as well.
“When you create a place for people to come, it would boost business downtown,” she said.
In February, Kelly presented the plan at the Williams Bay Village Hall.
According to the plans, Lions Park would get a dog park, and a community garden and playground would be expanded. At a village-owned site on Theatre Road, a baseball and softball park would be created with four ball diamonds, with a mile-long pedestrian path connecting the new as-yet-unnamed park with Lions Park.
As part of the plan, an underground cistern system would hold storm-water runoff, giving it time to seep back into the ground. The cisterns would be designed to hold more than 18,600 cubic feet of water.
Village engineer Doug Snyder said one reason the estimated cost of the project is so high is because the plan includes proprietary items available through only one vendor.
For example, the underground cisterns are proprietary, he said. The cost could be trimmed to $5.3 million if the village went to non-proprietary solutions.
“I would look for some of the lower-cost options,” Snyder said.