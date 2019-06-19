WILLIAMS BAY — When Chris Pauley first saw the map, it was taped to a wall.
Pauly said he was at an estate sale about eight years ago at the house of someone who had recently passed away.
He was there buying some furniture and other items that caught his interest when he noticed the map.
It was just a dirty, old piece of paper taped to a wall. But when Pauley looked closer, he saw a North Western Railroad logo with the words “map of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.”
It was a 1906 North Western Railroad map.
The map was not in the best of shape. Burned by exposure to the sun and artificial light, the paper was brown and brittle with age.
“I’m sure it was there for many years,” Pauley said. “There were a couple of holes in the bottom.”
Pauley said he had earlier seen a similar North Western Railroad map from 1907 on display at the Geneva Lake Museum, and he knew that the sunburned, torn piece of paper had historical value.
Pauly decided to buy the 39-by-28-inch map. He recalled that he paid about $15.
The map shows the entire Geneva Lake, with the single North Western Railroad line arcing from Lake Geneva in the east, along the northern side of the lake, and then terminating in Williams Bay, which was the end of the line.
Pauley said what caught his attention is that the map also shows the property lines of the estates along Geneva Lake and the names of the owners in 1906.
He said he carefully placed the map in a protective folder and put it away.
About a year ago, Pauley contacted his friends, Pat and John Grove. Pat Grove is president of the Williams Bay Historical Society, and John, Pat’s husband, is a former village trustee.
He decided to donate the map to the Williams Bay Historical Society.
Neither Pauley nor Grove could say why North Western Railroad had the maps printed.
According to Bob Storozuk, a railroad historian with the Milwaukee Road Historical Society, said there could be several reasons Northwestern had the map printed:
• As a real estate promotion to attract potential buyers of excess land the railroad had for sale.
• As a promotional tool and a local guide for area property owners to give to friends and acquaintances for when they came to visit (by train, of course).
• As an advertisement of the Geneva Lake area to entice the well-to-do of Chicago and Milwaukee to visit and perhaps join their wealthy neighbors by buying their own piece of lakeside real estate.
The last possibility seems most likely, especially since the map has the names of the owners printed on it, Storozuk said.
With 2019 marking Williams Bay’s first century as a village, Grove said that the historical society wanted to get the map on display in time for the village’s centennial celebration in October.
But, she said, the map needed work if it was to go on display.
With help from Henry Kenyon, a member of the historical society, Grove contacted Douglas Stone, a professional paper conservator in Milwaukee.
Kenyon, who lives in McHenry, Illinois, is a descendant of the fourth family to move into Williams Bay in the mid-1800s. He said Stone restored his grandfather’s high school diploma from Williams Bay High School.
Stone, who was formerly a conservator with the American Geographical Society, said it took four months to properly preserve the paper and ink and to remove the stain of time.
“It had been folded and there were a lot of broken pieces,” Stone said. “It’s still brown, but not as brown as it was.”
Although the map is meticulously rendered in ink, the paper is not high-quality.
“The paper is 20 percent rag and 80 percent junk,” Stone said.
Paper-making technology was not at a high point in the early 20th century.
Part of the treatment is to bathe the paper in water.
“I had to test the colors to see if it would come off,” Stone said.
After its bath, the paper was then blotted with thin sheets of Japanese tissue called kozo. Finally, the map was dampened and dusted with something called bleach starch.
Stone said he applied a special acid-free backing to the paper and then framed it under glass that blocks ultraviolet light.
“This should last another 50 to 75 years,” he said of the map.
Grove said the map restoration cost $1,796, donated by members of the historical society.
All that is left to do is decide whether to display the map at the village hall or at the library.