WALWORTH — Big Foot High School is launching a program next school year that will reach out to students and families that have been touched by drug or alcohol addiction.
Big Foot has been awarded a $15,000 Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The grant will allow the school to set up a counseling program in partnership with Credence Counseling of Elkhorn.
Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said the district does not have a social worker or a full-time school psychologist to handle drug abuse or other mental health issues in students or others.
The grant gives the school the resources to set up a program, he said.
The program is not for students facing only alcohol and drug dependency, but also those facing other mental health issues as well.
“All schools need to ensure the safety and well being of their students,” Parker said.
School counselor A.J. Paul, who is taking the lead on the grant-funded program, said the first step is training of Big Foot teachers and other school staff.
All certified teaching staff will receive the prgoram’s Youth Mental Health First Training.
“This will help our staff be more in tune with possible mental health issues in students,” Paul said. “Being more in tune will certainly help the teaching and learning process.”
Parker said the new program will not be very different from counseling done in the past. But it will provide more trained staff and a better identification of student needs.
Administrators do not know how many students might benefit from the program.
“But we will be keeping track, Parker said.
Kim Steen, director of Credence Counseling, said of the new Big Foot program is being structured to be geared toward students, but also with an outreach to parents.
“They’re trying to establish the program so people feel comfortable coming into it, so there is no stigma to it,” she said.
Alcohol and drug abuse are not dependent on school size, location or enrollment, Steen said. The problems can occur wherever students experience peer pressure, and there is access to drugs and alcohol.
The school is also considering a workshop for students.
The workshop would focus on students dealing with mental health issues, paying attention to each other, and working together to see that those who need help get it.
Plans for the student workshop have not yet been completed.
A drug and alcohol abuse counselor from Credence Counseling will work with students throughout the school year. The counselor’s activities will include informing parents, educating students, leading educational and therapeutic groups targeted at alcohol and drug abuse, as well as common mental health challenges like anxiety.
“Students, staff and community will understand that students struggling with AODA or mental health issues cannot be their best in the classroom,” Paul said.
The goal of the program is to give students, staff and families the means to refer any student for help.
“Any student can get help without fear of punishment, and we can offer a lot of help in-house,” Paul said. “Offering help in-house eliminates many barriers our students can sometimes face.”
The training will also give staff the knowledge for identifying and referring at-risk students for more help, Paul said. Most students with an alcohol or drug use issue, he said, also have some other kind of mental health issue.
“This is part of casting a wide net and catching as many issues as possible,” he said.
Certain staff will also receive additional training while attending a Dec. 5 conference called “Building the Heart of Successful Schools.”
The training is called Screening-Brief Intervention and Referral for Treatment, also called S-BIRT. Those who take the training will be able to intervene with referred students in some cases, or refer students for more help.
“We hope these efforts allow for our student population to be as healthy as it can be,” Paul said.