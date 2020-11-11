Big Foot sports facilities damaged by Tuesday wind storm

The Tuesday storm in the Lake Geneva area has forced the Big Foot Recreation District to close down some of its athletic facilities.

All of the outdoor fields at Big Foot High School, which are typically open for public use, have been temporarily shut down while the school and rec department work to repair damage caused by the Nov. 10 storm.

The fence surrounding the tennis courts was twisted out of shape, and a number of the stadium lights from the tennis, baseball, softball and football fields were knocked askew or to the ground, leaving glass shards in the area that left them unfit for the popular sports activities.

"The community loves to walk the track and play tennis and pickleball and all that other stuff, so we’re going to try to get things whipped back into shape as quickly as possible, but it’s going to take some time," recreation district director Chuck Thiesenhusen said.

At this point the cost of repairing the damage is unknown, according to Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker, as the school will need to work alongside insurance and maintenance companies to assess the scope of the project.

A firm timeline has not yet been established, but Parker expects it will take at least a few weeks to mend the fence and the stadium lights.