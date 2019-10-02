WILLIAMS BAY — The village’s official centennial celebration is set for Oct. 19, but the 100th birthday party has already started, and other events are scheduled both before and after the main observance.
To kick-start the centennial, a display of antique artifacts and historic photographs from the Williams Bay Historical Society continues until Sept. 30 in the library.
The Williams Bay Business Association tipped its hat to the centennial Sept. 19 with a 1930s speakeasy theme for its annual meeting at Privato.
Visitors can also step back in time starting 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and learn about Mary Delafield Sturges.
The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League presents, “The American Life 1900, Mary Delafield Sturges,” at the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. Chris Brookes, a Lake Geneva educator and actor, will portray Sturges, who was wife of a successful Chicago banker, mother, and activist for social causes.
At the library at 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Craig Pfannkuche, a Chicago historian and archivist with the Chicago & North Western Historical Society, will talk about the impact that the railroad had on Williams Bay and southeastern Wisconsin.
Then travel through time on the evening of Oct. 12 at the Congress Club on Conference Point Road where docents in period clothing will tell about the moguls and mobsters who lived in Williams Bay or visited from the 1880s through the 1970s.
There are five show times, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.
The docents will also guide visitors through the clubhouse, which is usually closed to the public.
“This is a special tour presentation because the Congress Club is a private association,” said Kristin Stone, who arranged for the presentation.
Refreshments will be served and there will be readings from “The Bay Leaves,” a Williams Bay newsletter from the 1930s.
Parking and tickets are free, but because space is limited, reservations are required. Call 262-215-6875 for reservations.
Williams Bay’s Centennial Celebration also falls on the same week as Williams Bay High School’s homecoming football game.
“We have our bonfire on Thursday night and on Friday we have our Day of Service when we send out students out into the community to do projects,” said Wayne Anderson, school district administrator.
Williams said the school building will be open for the celebration if the weather turns bad. The only thing that cannot come in the school is alcoholic beverages.
The homecoming bonfire at the school grounds, 500 W. Geneva St., will start 8 p.m. Oct. 17. The homecoming parade through the village business district will start 2:15 p.m. Oct. 18, followed by the football game at 7 p.m.
The official Williams Bay Centennial Celebration will begin 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Edgewater Park. It will begin with the “100 Bell Ride,” a children’s bicycle promenade along the lakefront.
A classic car display will open up in the Café Calamari parking lot, 10 E. Geneva St. starting 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m.
Calvary Church will host its Harvest Fest at Edgewater starting 10 a.m., and the Williams Bay Lions and Lionesses will serve beer and brats in a beer tent.
Gage Marine will offer $1 boat rides on the classic boat Polaris at 10 and 11 a.m. and 12, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The Williams Bay VFW post will do a formal raising of the colors at 12:45 p.m.
Musical performances will be presented by the Williams Bay Community Choir, the Country Gentlemen and Giovanni Marra from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Past and present village officials will receive official recognition during a special ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m., followed by a centennial raffle.
From 3 to 5 p.m., a second classic car show will start up at Daddy Maxwell’s, 150 Elkhorn Road. Old-fashioned root beer will be on sale.
Evening entertainment will be provided at Privato starting at 4 p.m.
But the village’s birthday is not over when Oct. 19 ends.
Tours of the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy by Kishwauketoe naturalists are scheduled for 9, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 20. Those taking the tours should meet at the conservancy’s main entrance by the pavilion at Route 67.
Also, on Oct. 20, Barrett Memorial Library will have a “Celebrate Your Library-Renewed” party from 1 to 3 p.m. to show off the library’s recent addition and remodeling.
But that is not the end.
The village of Williams Bay’s first village board meeting was on Nov. 24, 1919.
So on Nov. 18, an hour before the regular Williams Bay Village Board meeting, a reception with refreshments and maybe a birthday cake, will mark the centennial of that first meeting.
Said trustee Greg Trush, who chairs the village’s centennial committee: “That’s how we’re going to wrap up the centennial.”