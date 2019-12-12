Conservancy buys rare site for public in town of LaGrange

Bromley grew up on the land, and said he has fond memories of ice-skating on the property’s pond and searching for the best sledding hills with his siblings. Bromley’s father had always had a notion that the land should be conserved once the family was ready to sell it, and that now seemed like the best chance for that idea to be realized.

“We wanted the property conserved, and we thought it would be easier for our generation to do it than the next,” he said.

Bromley said with the numerous family members in line to one day inherit the property, he feared that it would be difficult for it to be conserved when broken up into many shares. So after conversations, the family turned to the GLC.

“We need the property to be unspoiled and undeveloped,” Bromley said. “We didn’t want it to turn into another neighborhood subdivision.”

Sixth-grade teacher Jill Lorenzi, of St. Francis de Sales Parish School, said Bromley Woods has already inspired a new generation of conservationists.

Prior to the GLC’s purchase of the land in March, the conservation group invited her class to participate in a guided bird walking tour, hosted by the Lake Geneva Avian Committee.