Conservancy buys rare site for public in town of LaGrange

FONTANA — Walworth County has received 32 acres of oak forest and eight acres of endangered oak savanna as public parkland through a recent Geneva Lakes Conservancy purchase.
GLC executive director Karen Yancey said the land will be open to the public in early 2020, preserved in its natural state with small alterations, including groomed paths, a map of trails and a kiosk to distribute information about the landscape and wildlife.
Located in the town of LaGrange in northern Walworth County, the new park will be known as Bromley Woods.
“We would like to preserve the land so everyone can have the opportunity to experience this impressive and rare area,” Yancey said.
Oak savanna is the most threatened plant community in the Midwest and among the most threatened in the world.
The land was a purchased from the Bromley family, which owned the land since 1844, by the GLC with a $150,000 grant from the state Department of Natural Resources’ Knowles Nelson Stewardship Fund, a grant from Pheasants Forever and with several private donations.
The Fontana-based nonprofit GLC purchased the 32 acres of oak forest, then received the eight acres of oak savanna as a donation from the Bromleys.
Landowner Mark Bromley said while it was important to his father, William, that the land be sold for conservation purposes, finally parting with the parcel his family had owned for generations pulled at his heart strings.
Bromley grew up on the land, and said he has fond memories of ice-skating on the property’s pond and searching for the best sledding hills with his siblings. Bromley’s father had always had a notion that the land should be conserved once the family was ready to sell it, and that now seemed like the best chance for that idea to be realized.
“We wanted the property conserved, and we thought it would be easier for our generation to do it than the next,” he said.
Bromley said with the numerous family members in line to one day inherit the property, he feared that it would be difficult for it to be conserved when broken up into many shares. So after conversations, the family turned to the GLC.
“We need the property to be unspoiled and undeveloped,” Bromley said. “We didn’t want it to turn into another neighborhood subdivision.”
Sixth-grade teacher Jill Lorenzi, of St. Francis de Sales Parish School, said Bromley Woods has already inspired a new generation of conservationists.
Prior to the GLC’s purchase of the land in March, the conservation group invited her class to participate in a guided bird walking tour, hosted by the Lake Geneva Avian Committee.
“It was absolutely phenomenal,” Lorenzi said. “In a way, it was a life-changing experience for some of them, because it gave them the chance to speak with adult birders who were so knowledgeable. For reasons like this, if we can instill in this younger generation the importance of preservation and conservation, that is the ultimate goal.”
In addition to conserving the endangered oak savanna land, Yancey said she hopes the parkland will help reduce congestion in the county’s public parks during the weekends and summer months.
“With three metropolitan areas so close by, sometimes our parks can become crowded,” Yancey said. “Walworth County needs more parkland set aside for the public.”
Yancey said the GLC is also eyeing another 40-acre Bromley property immediately adjacent to the newly acquired lot, and that grant applications are already being drafted. The GLC hopes to close on three other properties by the end of the year., she added.
The last parcel of land purchased by the group for conservation was a 77-acre property in Sugar Creek in 2017, now known as the Hansen Preserve.
Bromley, who resides in a home near the Bromley Woods, has offered to continue mowing the paths for the GLC as long as he is able, but hopes the group can help manage the invasive species, buckthorn, which has begun to dominate areas of the property.
“They [GLC] will have a heavy task of cutting back some of the invasive species on the land,” Bromley said. “Our hope is that the GLC will have more manpower to manage it than us.”
The GLC has already made plans to bring a group of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students and other volunteers to the Bromley Woods to help remove buckthorn on Feb. 8.