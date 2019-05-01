Daffodils covered with snow Williams Bay 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Daffodils that had been enjoying warm sunshine one week earlier are frosted with snow April 27 at the entrance to Willabay Shores condominiums in Williams Bay. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News) Daffodils that had been enjoying warm sunshine one week earlier are frosted with snow April 27 at the entrance to Willabay Shores condominiums in Williams Bay. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Daffodils that had been enjoying warm sunshine one week earlier are frosted with snow April 27 at the entrance to Willabay Shores condominiums in Williams Bay. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Lake Geneva News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sports Badger golfers win third conference meet By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net 8 hrs ago Badger’s golf team kept rolling in conference play April 23, f… Bay baseball plays one game, softball gets slate cancelled By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net 8 hrs ago With a couple of games postponed during the week, the Williams… +8 Badger track hosts annual invitational By Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net 8 hrs ago Badger’s track team held its annual Badger Invitational on Apr… Obituaries Rose Wozniak Scott Williams 8 hrs ago Rose A. Wozniak, formerly of Lake Geneva passed away at the ag… Anthony T. Boles 8 hrs ago Anthony T. Boles, 16, of Elkhorn, died unexpectedly on Saturda… Tim Swatek 8 hrs ago Timothy Paul Swatek, 60, died April 21. Visitation will take p…