WALWORTH — Despite heavy rains and flooding this spring and early summer, work on Big Foot High School’s outdoor athletic facilities are progressing to where the football stadium may be ready for its inaugural game on Aug. 22.
Weather permitting, of course.
“It’s been quite wet out there, we’ve had quite a bit of rain,” said Maricela Gonzalez, project manager for Hellas Sports Construction, Austin, Texas. Hellas is the lead contractor for the outdoor sports facilities construction.
Gonzalez was at the July 8 Big Foot School Board meeting to present a revised construction timeline for the $7.8 million project.
The ground under the football field has been leveled and some concrete work for concession stands and bleachers has been completed.
But concrete still needs to be laid for the track, football and baseball fields.
The football field turf needs to be installed, but the elastic layer under the field is ready for installation.
Hellas subcontractors will soon be installing the “e-layer” over the football field. The e-layer is an elastic pad that acts as a shock absorber on the football field.
“It makes the synthetic turf feel very safe,” Gonzalez said.
According to figures from Hellas, of the 86 construction days, 66 days were lost because of rain and flooding.
“It has been quite a challenge,” Gonzalez said.
Construction crews have been working at the site over weekends and on the July 4 holiday to catch up, Gonzalez said.
Asphalt paving is set to begin the week of July 22 and the tennis courts are expected to be completed in early August.
One thing the rainy weather has pushed back is the project end date. Originally scheduled for Nov. 1, the new closeout date is Dec. 23.
According to Gonzalez, despite the delays, the project costs are still under budget.
“We are very excited about the progress Hellas has made despite the weather challenges,” said District Administrator Doug Parker. “The fact that they worked through July 4 shows their dedication to having the facility ready for fall sports.
“Hopefully, the weather will co-operate in July and early August and allow them to do so.”
According to Hellas, the entire north side of the new sports complex will be completed by Sept. 26, with the north site concession stand completed by Sept. 19.
Completion of the south side of the complex, with the baseball diamonds, will take longer. The southside concession stand is expected to be done by Nov. 5, with all work on the south side completed by Dec. 16.
Ed Hayden, Big Foot School Board president, said he was satisfied with the Hellas’ efforts to keep the project on schedule despite the weather.
“We are pleased that they believe they can finish the fall sports area at north end in time for the (football) season,” Hayden said.
Hayden said that Hellas has provided regular updates on the construction “and looked into anything we have asked about.”
“I believe they want to deliver on time and are working through any setbacks that weather has caused,” said Hayden. “I’m optimistic that we will ready and was pleased that a simple contingency plan exists if the project falls behind.”
That contingency plan would be to move the season opening football game from Big Foot to Jefferson High School.
If the Aug. 22 date is missed, Big Foot’s second home game is Sept. 6, which would allow for two more weeks of construction time, if needed.
If needed, the Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team would also relocate to the Duck Pond Recreation Area in Fontana for practices and play home games at Williams Bay until the new soccer field at Big Foot is completed.
Big Foot’s renovated outdoor sports complex will have a repaired football-soccer field, practice field, three new tennis courts (added to the five existing courts,) a new parking lot and renovated track and field area.
On the south site, two baseball and two softball diamonds are under construction.
Other planned improvements include new bleachers for the football field, lighting for all eight tennis courts and a new concession stand.
The concession stand on at the baseball diamonds will also have a second-floor press box.
In addition to added safety, the renovations will bring Big Foot’s outdoor sports facilities into compliance with WIAA standards, making the district eligible to host sectional and regional events.