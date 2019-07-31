WILLIAMS BAY — The village’s ad hoc Centennial Committee is starting to nail down final features of the upcoming 100-birthday celebration of Williams Bay becoming a village.
The centennial activities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Edgewater Park, followed by an evening of music and food at Privato banquet hall.
Other events are planned leading up to the big bash.
There had been plans to have some events at Lions Field, but the committee changed its mind and decided to keep the celebration focused on the lakefront.
Greg Trush, who chairs the Centennial Committee, said the celebration will take place on Oct. 19 rain or shine.
“We have reserved the school in case we have a downpour,” Trush said. “But we really don’t want to use it.”
Not all of the details have been worked out, but some aspects of the special day have been decided.
The celebration will start off with a ringing of 100 bicycle bells during a Children’s Bike Parade. Trush said the committee will hand out bicycle bells for kids to put on their bikes for the parade.
The Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus is lined up to provide music, as is the Williams Bay Community Choir.
Calvary Community Church is planning a Harvest Fest with games and snacks for sale.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy will schedule special tours of the conservancy grounds. The celebration will continue into Oct. 20, with some additional special tours of Kishwauketoe.
Gage Marine will offer boat tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Starting at noon, the Williams Bay Lions Club will offer brats and beer, while the Lionesses will set up their sweets table, offering a variety of baked goods.
Mercyhealth will provide free blood pressure screenings.
After 4 p.m., Privato will open and provide visitors with food and music. Past village officials will also be honored at the Privato after 4 p.m.
Leading up to the celebration, the Williams Bay Historical Society is putting together a history exhibit of photographs and artifacts from a century ago that will be set up at Barrett Memorial Library for the month of September, said Pat Grove, a historical society member.
Privato will host a centennial preview on Sept. 19.
The Sept. 19 prequel to the celebration is being put together now, said Jim D’Alessandro, president of the Williams Bay Business Association.
“It’s our WBBA annual kickoff,” he said. The centennial preview will be the theme of this year’s meeting, he said.
The business group plans to invite participants to come and talk about the centennial event. The gathering is open the public, he said.
On the week before the celebration, Oct. 12, Greg Pfannkuche, an archivist with the Chicago & North Western Railroad Historical Society will give a presentation at the library about the railroad and its history in Williams Bay, Grove said.
Meanwhile the Centennial Committee continues to raise funds with a raffle and through donations, Trush said.
A quilt made by the Williams Bay Scrappers, a map of 1922 Williams Bay and a centennial flag are up for raffle. Trush said the tickets are being sold at special events, such as the recent fire department chicken roast and the art fair on the weekend of July 27 and 28.
After the Williams Bay Corn and Brat Fest during Aug. 9 to 11, the tickets will be on sale at the Barrett Memorial Library, Trush said.
Trush said that residents and businesses have been very generous. The committee raised $35,000, and it does expect to have some money left over once all of the bills are paid.
In September, the committee will decide what to do with leftover money, said Trush. He said it will probably be donated to a village activity or department.
“We’re going better than we thought,” he said.
So far, 60 donors have each given $250 or more to the celebration, Trush said. All donations of $250 or more before Sept. 1 will receive special recognition on a plaque.
To ensure that the plaque is ready for the centennial celebration, names of large donors must be submitted to the company creating the plaque by Sept. 1.
Donations may be sent to the village of Williams Bay with “centennial celebration” on the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 580, Williams Bay, 53191. All contributions are tax deductible.
The next Centennial Committee meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. The committee’s monthly meetings are open to all Williams Bay residents.