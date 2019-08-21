WALWORTH — Jim Haeni treasured the village of Walworth and Big Foot High School.
And now the village, the library and the school are treasuring Jim Haeni’s memory.
A proclamation, a library chair and the announcer’s booth at the new Big Foot High School outdoor athletic facilities will bear Haeni’s name.
On Aug. 12, the Walworth Village Board approved a proclamation setting aside Aug. 28 as Jim Haeni Day.
Haeni, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 26, would have been 66 years old on Aug. 28.
Haeni taught history for 33 years at Big Foot High School.
Village President Tom Connelly said he had Haeni as a teacher.
“Jim was someone who was always there when you needed him,” Connelly said.
A plaque was delivered to the family shortly after the proclamation was unanimously approved by the Walworth Village Board.
Plans call for hanging a second plaque at the library, where Haeni spent a lot of time and served as a board member.
“I have nothing but fond memories of Jim Haeni,” Trustee LeRoy Nordmeyer said. “He was one of my teachers at Big Foot as well one of my football coaches. I believe his commitment to the community was evident to those who knew him.”
While his teaching and coaching are generally known, Haeni was also a book lover who was on the Walworth Memorial Library board of directors for 25 years.
“He was quite a reader, and we really loved him here,” library director Bobbi Sorentino said. “He just helped with everything he could, including our book sales.”
Sorentino said the library will also get a framed copy of the proclamation. And something in addition.
With a contribution from Jim Haeni’s wife, the library bought a new chair, to be honored as the Jim Haeni memorial chair.
“It’s a nice, comfy, leather, big chair,” Sorrentino said.
Delivery of the chair is expected on Aug. 23. Sorentino said the library is planning a special ceremony to dedicate the chair. The family will be invited to participate, she said.
Haeni loved the library, Sorentino said.
“He was in here every other day,” she said.
One honor that is on the way, but without a definite arrival date, is the official unveiling of the Jim Haeni press box.
“The press box is being named after Jim,” said Doug Parker, Big Foot district administrator.
Haeni announced the play-by-play during Big Foot Chiefs home football games.
The Jim Haeni memorial press box will be unveiled at the grand opening for the school’s new outdoor athletic fields. However, exceptionally wet weather this spring and fall have delayed completion of the project.
“We do not have a date for that yet,” Parker said.
Matt Haeni, one of Jim Haeni’s sons, said the family is happy and excited about the attention Haeni is receiving.
“Everyone thinks highly of him,” Matt said. “It sure means a lot to us.”
The framed proclamation issued by the village is now with his mother, Rose, Matt said. It will probably hang in the family home in Walworth.
Matt said he keeps meeting people who tell him stories about his father as a teacher, coach and one of the founders of the Big Foot Wolves junior football program.
“You could rely on him,” Matt said of his dad. “His impact was higher than anyone thought it was.”
Tim Collins, Big Foot athletic director, said that Jim Haeni is sorely missed.
“Jim, as we are finding out more and more every day, is absolutely irreplaceable,” Collins said. “He has done so much for this community and school over the years — words cannot express it.”
Even when he tried to put on a rough exterior, everyone knew he had a heart of gold, he said.
Jim Haeni earned all of the accolades he’s receiving, Collins said.
“It is too bad we waited until he passed to celebrate them,” he said.