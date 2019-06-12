WALWORTH — School sports got a big thumbs up, but school food got a thumbs down, from four visiting foreign exchange students at Big Foot High School.
The visitors from Chile, Denmark, Germany and Turkey spent the school year taking courses, making friends and learning about America’s heartland. They are scheduled to return home at the end of June.
The students are Jorge Figuero Placencia of Iquique, Chile, Sophie Rasmussen of Roskilde, Denmark, Finnja Meyer of Emden, Germany, and Sera Kelekci of Izmir, Turkey.
All four said said they will miss their host families and Big Foot friends, along with school sports.
They will also leave with a better command of the English language.
In addition to school food, a few of the things they said they will not miss are school hall passes and cold Wisconsin weather. They also said they were shocked that Walworth County has no public transportation. They come from countries where bus and train service is readily available.
Sophie added that she was surprised at how spread out the communities are. Sophie said that in her hometown: “Everything is close to each other. I can walk everywhere.”
All four students are 17 years old.
Jorge, Sophie and Finnja arrived here through the American Field Service Intercultural Program, which is a group of 50 independent nonprofit student exchange programs around the world. Sera came through the nonprofit Nacel Open Door program, headquartered in Minneapolis.
The sponsoring organizations match students with their host families and the communities where they will go to school.
Three will be heading back home for one more year of high school, while Sophie, who has graduated, will be choosing a college.
What brought them to Walworth County was curiosity.
“We hear a lot about the U.S.,” said Finnja, who said she wanted to see for herself.
Jorge said he has always wanted to know about the outside world.
“When I was little, I would always look up to find the world’s countries,” he said. “I wanted to expand outside my bubble.”
Sophie said she wanted to take a year to explore another country before she went to college. She has an uncle who lives in Philadelphia, and she has had some contact with American culture.
“I’ve always been interested in other countries,” she said.
Finnja, who played on the Big Foot girls junior varsity soccer team, said that German schools do not have sports teams. School sports there are organized by clubs. She said she enjoyed the high school sports experience.
“It’s cool to see the school colors and the kids cheering and school spirit,” she said.
The students said they found American food acceptable, although fast food got tiring after a while.
One quintessential Wisconsin treat got thumbs up all around: cheese curds.
Something that got a universal thumbs down among the four visitors was school food.
“School food is disgusting,” Sophia said.
Finnja added that she found school food to be bland.
“There’s not enough salt,” she said.
The four students are from urban areas. Finnja and Sophie’s hometowns have populations of about 50,000 each. Jorge’s home city has 200,000 residents, and Sera’s home is a metropolitan area of 4 million people.
Being deposited in the middle of rural America did not seem to bother the students. But at first, they wondered where they were going. Sophie was the only one who had heard of Wisconsin before. All four said they had to look the state up in an atlas.
Sophie and Finnja wound up with host families in Delavan. Sophie is staying with Joel and Jaye Sperling, and Finnja’s host parents are Susan and Robert Alness.
Both girls said they loved boating on Delavan Lake with their host families.
“I like that, because I don’t do that at home,” Sophie said.
Jorge said he was staying with Kira Schwaegerl at Lake Como. He said that he and his host family, which includes two sisters, Nicole and Natalia, traveled during winter and spring breaks, taking trips to Disney World in Florida and the Wisconsin Dells.
He said he liked that 16-year-olds in the United States can get a drivers license. In Chile, you have to be 18 to drive.
He was also impressed that people can cross state borders in the U.S. freely. In Chile, there is always some paperwork involved to travel from state to state, he said.
Sena said her host parent, Heidi Hines, lives in the town of Linn.
“I think it’s a cute little town,” Sena said of Lake Geneva. “I like it.”
She said she traveled with her host mom to Chicago and Florida. At home, she lives in an apartment. Her host mom lives in a small house.
Hines said she enjoyed having an exchange student in her home. A widow with a grown son, Hines said it was different with a teenage girl in the house.
She said that Sena is a normal, teenage girl interested in her friends and hanging out with her friends.
“It was an interesting experience,” Hines said.
Jaye Sperling, host mom for Sophie, said the transportation issue became serious.
Sophie’s host sister, Keaton, 16, goes to Williams Bay High School, while Sophie attended Big Foot. They had separate sports practice and game schedules and separate groups of friends.
That meant Jaye and host dad Joel had to provide transportation.
“That’s a big factor,” Jaye said.
“I think everyone should experience an exchange year,” Sena said. She said it has helped her grow.
“It honestly taught me a lot,” Sena said of her time here. “I used to be spoiled,” she said. “I never did housework.”
However, she said she learned by helping her host mom around the house, washing dishes, dusting and making her bed.
“I can live on my own now,” Sena said.
The other students agreed that the benefits of being an exchange student outweighed any negatives.
“You challenge yourself,” Sophie said. “You’re away from your safe place. You have to be outgoing.”