WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay schools are sitting on 88 acres donated by a local farmer.
But in more than 40 years, the district has not had an agricultural education program. In fact, the district may have never had agricultural education as part of its curriculum.
Destiny Schmidt, a 2017 Big Foot High School graduate who is attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, wants to convince the Williams Bay School District to start an agricultural education program.
Schmidt plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education next spring from UW-River Falls.
She has sent out an email survey to area businesses to gauge support for the proposed agricultural education program. A survey of students would be the next step.
Schmidt, whose family has moved around the region, said Williams Bay is the only Walworth County high school without such curriculum for students.
“And I just thought well, why not?” she said. “I am truly passionate about both agriculture and education. It’s really a passion project, and I’m loving every minute of it.”
Williams Bay school district administrator Wayne Anderson said he does not know Schmidt, and he had not heard about her crusade.
Noting that the district does not even have an FFA chapter, Anderson said: “At this point, we have not had any student interest in starting an agriculture program.”
Still, school administrators do occasionally discuss changes in curriculum.
“We are looking at new curriculum areas for our students,” said William White, principal of the high school and middle school.
Agriculture-related courses such as forestry, landscape architecture and horticulture may be added to the list of school classes. But a full-blown agriculture education program would be financially out of reach.
“Our challenge would be start-up costs,” White said.
Finding a qualified instructor would also be difficult, White said.
Williams Bay students who are interested in agricultural education can do a partial transfer to neighboring districts, such as Big Foot High School, which offers such curriculum already.
Schmidt said that agriculture education combines teaching in science and finance. The courses include strong components of science, technology, engineering and math and also combines business and finance, she said.
“Agricultural education provides students with opportunities for leadership development, personal growth and career success,” she said.
Schmidt said she has not contacted the school board about her proposal. She said she first wants to see what kind of support her idea has in the business community.
Using a phone book and Google maps, she has contacted 351 area businesses by email, sending them a short questionnaire asking whether they would support agricultural education in the school district.
The emails include a survey that the businesses are asked to return to Schmidt. The questionnaires are designed to help her understand the needs of the community.
Among the questions are:
What opportunities for employment does the company have for high school students?
What job skills do you look for in potential employees?
What career experiences would you like potential employees to have?
Do you agree that an agricultural education program is needed for your community?
The survey also asks business owners if they would be interested in developing a relationship with a proposed agricultural education program to help students develop job skills through apprenticeships, internships, cooperative education, service learning and job shadowing.
The tentative deadline for survey responses is Aug. 31.
Schmidt said she and her husband, Adam Schmitz, live in River Falls for now. When she graduates next spring, she and her husband plan to move back to Walworth County.